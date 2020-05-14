Circuit breaker eats: Meals you can order from the East

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places in the East that deliver to the doorstep to consider:

What's available:

All kinds of bak changs (rice dumplings). From the regular to nonya, salted egg and vegetarian rice dumplings. Minimum order of 10 dumplings for delivery.

Delivery schedule: Daily, 10am to 4pm. Order between 8am and 3pm for next day delivery.

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: $5 delivery fee for areas within 5km radius of its location at Blk 3020 Ubi Ave 2 #01-109. $10 fee for locations within 6km to 12km and a $15 fee for locations from 13km to 20km.

How to order: Fill in a Google form or WhatsApp +65 9380 1649.

What's available:

A wide variety of Japanese dons (rice bowls), both cooked and raw. These include sashimi bowls, yakiniku, teriyaki, unagi dons, as well as tonkatsu bowls.

Delivery schedule: Daily

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: Free delivery with minimum order $60, $10 delivery fee otherwise.

How to order: WhatsApp +65 9823 6393 for information; delivery available via Deliveroo.

What's available:

Fusion rice bowls, local dishes with a twist and their signature burnt cheesecake. Hadouken is the delivery arm of Tipsy Penguin and Tipsy Bird restaurants, located In Tampines and Paya Lebar.

Delivery schedule: Daily, 11am to 9pm

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: $5 delivery fee islandwide, minimum order $30. $12 for Sentosa and during wet weather conditions.

How to order: WhatsApp +65 9232 8457 for orders or queries.

