Circuit breaker eats: Meals you can order from North-East Singapore

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places to consider in the North-East of Singapore that will deliver to your doorstep:

What's available:

Noodle dishes such as ban mian, sliced fish and pork belly, with some dishes available dry or with soup. Braised pork rice is also on the menu.

To secure your orders, it is recommended to WhatsApp the shop to check for a 30-minute estimated time slot on the day of delivery. Takeaways are also available at various outlets.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Cut-off timings for lunch and dinner orders are 10am and 5pm respectively, for same-day deliveries.

Lunch period – 11.30am to 2pm

Dinner period – 5pm to 8pm

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.

Delivery charges: Minimum order of $15, with a $1 islandwide delivery charge for orders via website. Charges differ for GrabFood.

How to order: Order via website or WhatsApp +65 94782182. Available on GrabFood as well.

What's available:

A Western cuisine that includes aglio olio, bolognese beef, chicken chop pasta and side dishes like mac and cheese. There are also a variety of salads and butter rice.

Customers who order $15 and above on GrabFood are able to receive complimentary fries.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, 10am to 8.30pm

Delivery locations: Check delivery platforms.

Delivery charges: Minimum order of $15, delivery charges vary depending on location.

How to order: Available on GrabFood and Foodpanda.

What's available:

Hot desserts like the crowd-favourite yam paste, black sesame paste and shaved ice with hojicha, durian and peanut flavours. A variety of fruit teas are also available on GrabFood.

More food options can be found on their website, which is partnered with Tie Fun Wan. Takeaways are available as well.

View menu

Delivery schedule: 12pm to 9pm, except Mondays

Delivery locations: Limited to Kovan area for orders through Oddle or check delivery platforms.

Delivery charges: Delivery charges vary depending on location.

How to order: Order via GrabFood, Foodpanda or Oddle.

