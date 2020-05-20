Circuit breaker eats: Meals you can order from North Singapore

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places to consider in the North of Singapore that will deliver to your doorstep:

What's available:

Taiwanese food, egg fried rice with pork chop, beef noodles, braised pork rice, prawn omelette, three cups chicken, brown sugar caramel iced milk tea and more.

View menu

Delivery schedule: 11.30am to 9.30pm, daily

Delivery locations: Address near the restaurant

Delivery charges: Varies on different delivery platform

How to order: Order via Foodpanda and GrabFood

Hi, we are now on tapaolah platform. You can place your order using this platform. Alternatively you can WhatsApp me at 93885288. Thanks Posted by OLD WORLD Bakuteh 老世界肉骨茶 on Thursday, 7 May 2020

What's available:

Pork ribs soup, fried porridge, fried mee sua and side dishes.

View menu

Delivery schedule: 10am to 8.30pm, closed on Mondays

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery

Delivery charges: $5 to $10 delivery fees, order above $100 for free delivery

How to order: Order via website or Whatsapp +65 9388 5288.

WE ARE OPEN! 11:30am - 10pm Daily Takeaway & Delivery only Delivery available via foodpanda for selected service... Posted by Holy Cow Creamery on Monday, 11 May 2020

What's available:

Ice cream pints in classic and premium flavours, including Rum & Raisin, Salted Gula Melaka, Nutella Cheesecake and more. Waffles and beverages are available too.

View menu

Delivery schedule: 11:30am - 10pm Daily

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery

Delivery charges: Free islandwide delivery for a minimum order of $50. A delivery fee of $10 applies for order amounts below $50.

How to order: Fill up this form to order. Available on Foodpanda too.

To check out all our Circuit Breaker Eats listings, click here.

Are you the owner of a local F&B business that is providing food delivery? Fill in this form to be featured.

Click here for AsiaOne's Circuit Breaker Survival Guide (CBSG).

melissagoh@asiaone.com