Circuit breaker eats: Meals you can order from North Singapore

Here are some places to consider in the North of Singapore that will deliver to your doorstep:
Feng Food
What's available:
Taiwanese food, egg fried rice with pork chop, beef noodles, braised pork rice, prawn omelette, three cups chicken, brown sugar caramel iced milk tea and more.
Delivery schedule: 11.30am to 9.30pm, daily
Delivery locations: Address near the restaurant
Delivery charges: Varies on different delivery platform
How to order: Order via Foodpanda and GrabFood
Old World Bak Kut Teh
What's available:
Pork ribs soup, fried porridge, fried mee sua and side dishes.
Delivery schedule: 10am to 8.30pm, closed on Mondays
Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery
Delivery charges: $5 to $10 delivery fees, order above $100 for free delivery
How to order: Order via website or Whatsapp +65 9388 5288.
Holy Cow Creamery
What's available:
Ice cream pints in classic and premium flavours, including Rum & Raisin, Salted Gula Melaka, Nutella Cheesecake and more. Waffles and beverages are available too.
Delivery schedule: 11:30am - 10pm Daily
Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery
Delivery charges: Free islandwide delivery for a minimum order of $50. A delivery fee of $10 applies for order amounts below $50.
How to order: Fill up this form to order. Available on Foodpanda too.
