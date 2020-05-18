Circuit breaker eats: Meals you can order from the West

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places in the West that deliver to the doorstep to consider:

What's available:

Roasted meats like charsiew and roasted pork, handmade wonton noodles and dumplings, as well as their special sambal chilli.

Delivery schedule: Daily.

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: Free delivery with a minimum order of $30.

How to order: WhatsApp +65 9093 1737

Bowl Chap now offers islandwide delivery! 🚚 Order 1 day in advance to enjoy free delivery with a minimum order of $30.... Posted by Bowl Chap on Friday, 8 May 2020

What's available:

A variety of fusion rice bowls, including five spice apple pork, miso glazed tofu and grilled lemongrass chicken katsu. Vegetarian options are available and you can opt for a healthier quinoa base.

Store pickup is available.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily

Delivery locations: Islandwide.

Delivery charges: $5 delivery fee, no minimum order is required. Free delivery for orders above $30.

How to order: Order from website. Also available on Deliveroo and GrabFood.

Ivins Peranakan Restaurant

What's available:

Peranakan cuisine with dishes like sotong hitam, nonya chap chye, beef rendang and mee siam.

Get 10 per cent cashback on self-collection orders paid via FavePay.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, order by 9pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide.

How to order: WhatsApp +65 8510 1056 or call +65 6468 3060. Also available on Deliveroo,

To check out all our Circuit Breaker Eats listings, click here.

Are you the owner of a local F&B business that is providing food delivery? Fill in this form to be featured.

Click here for AsiaOne's Circuit Breaker Survival Guide (CBSG).