Circuit breaker eats: Meals you can order from the West

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?
Here are some places in the West that deliver to the doorstep to consider:
Shiok Bak Delivery
What's available:
Roasted meats like charsiew and roasted pork, handmade wonton noodles and dumplings, as well as their special sambal chilli.
Delivery schedule: Daily.
Delivery locations: Islandwide
Delivery charges: Free delivery with a minimum order of $30.
How to order: WhatsApp +65 9093 1737
Bowl Chap
What's available:
A variety of fusion rice bowls, including five spice apple pork, miso glazed tofu and grilled lemongrass chicken katsu. Vegetarian options are available and you can opt for a healthier quinoa base.
Store pickup is available.
Delivery schedule: Daily
Delivery locations: Islandwide.
Delivery charges: $5 delivery fee, no minimum order is required. Free delivery for orders above $30.
How to order: Order from website. Also available on Deliveroo and GrabFood.
Ivins Peranakan Restaurant
What's available:
Peranakan cuisine with dishes like sotong hitam, nonya chap chye, beef rendang and mee siam.
Get 10 per cent cashback on self-collection orders paid via FavePay.
Delivery schedule: Daily, order by 9pm.
Delivery locations: Islandwide.
How to order: WhatsApp +65 8510 1056 or call +65 6468 3060. Also available on Deliveroo,
