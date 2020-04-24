Circuit breaker eats: Staying in Central Singapore? Here's what you can order

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places in Central Singapore that deliver to the doorstep to consider:

Source: Ka-soh

What's available:

Sliced fish noodles and an assortment of Chinese meat and vegetable dishes, as well as desserts.

Takeaway available, call +65 6473 6686 or +65 8754 7481.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, order by 7.30pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery

Delivery charges: Delivery charges vary and will be calculated after checkout. Minimum order of $30 is required.

How to order: Order through their website.

What's available:

Fusion dishes such as mala fried rice, tamarind beef short ribs and lobster porridge.

My Millenium members enjoy a 25 per cent discount off listed prices. Takeaway is available at shop but orders must be placed at least an hour in advance online.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, order by 9pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery

Delivery charges: Minimum order of $20 is required, with free delivery for addresses within 2km radius, otherwise $8 delivery fee applies. Free islandwide delivery with a minimum order of $120.

How to order: Order through their website and call +65 6657 0018 to arrange for delivery.

What's available:

Fresh bakes, including earl grey scones, garlic french butter baguettes, seaweed cheese croissants and fig sourdough. Also available are western mains such as crisp duck leg confit, carbonara and oxtail stew.

Takeaways are available at shop. Pre-order on website two days in advance to secure your order.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, closes at 630pm

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery

Delivery charges: $10 delivery charge with a minimum order of $70 required.

How to order: Order through their website. Orders must be made two days in advance. Orders can also be made through Foodpanda and GrabFood.

