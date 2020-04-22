Circuit breaker eats: Staying in the East? Here's what you can order

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places in the East that are delivering to your doorstep to consider:

Changi Village Hawker Centre

What's available:

Several stores in this popular hawker centre are open for delivery:

Kun Kee: Carrot Cake, Fried Oyster and Oyster Omelette

Million Star Fried Banana: Fried snacks, including tapioca, sweet potato and cempedak

Mizzy Corner Nasi Lemak: Nasi lemak sets

Thiam Kee Chicken Rice: Chicken rice, roast pork rice, ipoh hor fun and much more

Woon Woon White Bee Hoon: Seafood platter with crayfish, prawn, sliced fish and lala.

Delivery schedule: Daily. Lunch delivery from 12pm – 1.30pm, order by 11am. Dinner delivery from 6pm – 7.30pm, order by 5pm.

Delivery locations: East of Singapore only, including Changi, Loyang, Pasir Ris, Tanah Merah, Simei, Tampines and Bedok.

Delivery charges: $8 delivery charge, with minimum order of $20.

How to order: Order through Whatsapp to +65 9006 1110. Follow fixed format listed here. Payment via DBS PayLah!.

Click here for delivery details

ALSO READ: Food deliveries during the circuit breaker month

What's available:

Western mains such as wagyu beef burgers and pulled lamb shoulder, as well as their freshly baked sourdough breads.

Takeaway is available at the shop.

View full menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, except Mon. Order by 8.30pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery

Delivery charges: Free delivery for orders above $80. $10 delivery charge for orders below $80

How to order: Order through Whatsapp to +65 9784 2950.

Click here for delivery details

Are you the owner of a local F&B business who is providing food delivery? Fill in this form to be featured.

kailun@asiaone.com