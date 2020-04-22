Circuit breaker eats: Staying in the East? Here's what you can order

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?
Here are some places in the East that are delivering to your doorstep to consider:
Changi Village Hawker Centre
What's available:
Several stores in this popular hawker centre are open for delivery:
- Kun Kee: Carrot Cake, Fried Oyster and Oyster Omelette
- Million Star Fried Banana: Fried snacks, including tapioca, sweet potato and cempedak
- Mizzy Corner Nasi Lemak: Nasi lemak sets
- Thiam Kee Chicken Rice: Chicken rice, roast pork rice, ipoh hor fun and much more
- Woon Woon White Bee Hoon: Seafood platter with crayfish, prawn, sliced fish and lala.
Delivery schedule: Daily. Lunch delivery from 12pm – 1.30pm, order by 11am. Dinner delivery from 6pm – 7.30pm, order by 5pm.
Delivery locations: East of Singapore only, including Changi, Loyang, Pasir Ris, Tanah Merah, Simei, Tampines and Bedok.
Delivery charges: $8 delivery charge, with minimum order of $20.
How to order: Order through Whatsapp to +65 9006 1110. Follow fixed format listed here. Payment via DBS PayLah!.
FireBake
What's available:
Western mains such as wagyu beef burgers and pulled lamb shoulder, as well as their freshly baked sourdough breads.
Takeaway is available at the shop.
Delivery schedule: Daily, except Mon. Order by 8.30pm.
Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery
Delivery charges: Free delivery for orders above $80. $10 delivery charge for orders below $80
How to order: Order through Whatsapp to +65 9784 2950.
