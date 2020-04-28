Circuit breaker eats: Staying in the North-East? Here's what you can order

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places to consider in the north-eastern region of Singapore that will deliver to your doorstep:

What's available:

Authentic Thai dishes such as tom yam soup, pad thai, green curry chicken, and Thai prawn cake. Available via takeaway or delivery. For Whatsapp orders, order an hour in advance and before 8.30pm.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, 11am - 2am (last order at 1.30am)

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery

Delivery charges: Minimum order of $15 and a transport fee of $5. Depending on the distance, there might be a higher charge for delivery. For orders above $50, delivery is free.

How to order: Call +65 6282 3788 or WhatsApp +65 9875 0085. Deliveries are also available via GrabFood, FoodPanda, Deliveroo and Oddle.

Steamed, chilled, and served gleaming perfect to whet your appetite. Posted by 21 Seafood on Monday, February 8, 2016

What's available:

Seafood dishes such as crabs, fried squids, cereal oats prawns, as well as noodles and fried rice. Available via takeaway or delivery.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, 12pm - 12am

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery

Delivery charges: $7 delivery fee. Free delivery for orders above $100 to Hougang, Sengkang and Punggol.

How to order: Call +65 6343 0771 or WhatsApp +65 9758 2363. Deliveries are also available via GrabFood.

PROMOTION: Take 20% off 2 pints (or more). We know lots of you need some cheering up, so if the Resilience Budget didn’t... Posted by Cottontail Creamery on Thursday, March 26, 2020

What's available:

Brunch menu includes Hawaiian pulled pork burger, smashed avocados and pesto pasta. Coffee, ice cream pints and waffles are also available via takeaway or delivery.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, 9.30am - 8pm (last order)

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery

Delivery charges: Minimum order of $40, delivery fee of $8 waived for orders above $60

How to order: WhatsApp +65 8118 7552 with your name, address and order.

Are you the owner of a local F&B business that is providing food delivery? Fill in this form to be featured.

trining@asiaone.com