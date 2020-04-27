Circuit breaker eats: Staying in the North? Here's what you can order

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?
Here are some places to consider in the North of Singapore that will deliver to your doorstep:
Ah Tan Wings
What's available:
Har cheong gai (shrimp paste fried chicken) wing meals, chicken cutlet meals, and wing and drumlet sides.
Delivery schedule: Daily, order by 8.30pm.
Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery
Delivery charges: Minimum order of $30, free islandwide delivery.
How to order: Order through their website, available on Foodpanda, GrabFood and Deliveroo.
White Restaurant @ Sunplaza
What's available:
The original Sembawang white bee hoon and other zi char dishes. There are also super saver bento sets starting from $8.32, White Restaurant bento sets at $11.80, and family sets from $58.80.
Delivery schedule: Daily, order by 9.45pm.
Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery
Delivery charges: $4.90 islandwide delivery fee applies. Surcharge applies on eve of public holidays and public holidays
How to order: Order through their website or call +65 6257 2002.
Citrus By The Pool
What's available:
Affordable halal Western dishes such as baked salmon, $9.90 all-day pastas and burgers. The cafe is open till 3am daily, so you can get your supper fix here too.
Delivery schedule: Daily, order by 1.50am.
Delivery locations: Woodlands, Marsiling, Admiralty, Sembawang and Yishun only
Delivery charges: Free delivery for orders above $35.
How to order: Order through their website.