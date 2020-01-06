Circuit breaker eats: What to order from East Singapore

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?
Here are some places to consider in the East that will deliver to your doorstep:
Poon Nah City Home Made Noodle
What's available:
Mee hoon kueh (soup or dry versions available) and sweet treats from their collaboration with kc.akes.
Delivery schedule: 11am to 7pm daily (pre-order for lunch a day in advance). The stall will be closed on June 1.
Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.
Delivery charges: Delivery charges based on one-way Grab fare.
How to order: WhatsApp +65 8338 2241 to order or for enquiries.
Arnold's Fried Chicken
What's available:
Fried chicken pieces, spring chicken, fish and chips and side dishes such as coleslaw, buns, mashed potato and fries.
Self pick-up available.
Delivery schedule: Daily, 12pm to 9.30pm.
Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.
Delivery charges: Minimum order of $50 for islandwide delivery with delivery fees starting from $5.
How to order: Order via website. Also available on Foodpanda, Grabfood and Deliveroo.
Three's A Crowd Cafe
What's available:
Desserts such as waffles, ice cream, cookies. All-day mains include Chicken Waffles and Fries and Mala Chicken Wrap.
Delivery schedule: Daily, 11am to 10pm.
Delivery locations: Islandwide.
Delivery charges: Free islandwide delivery with minimum spend of $89.
How to order: Order through website, Deliveroo, GrabFood or Foodpanda.
