Circuit breaker eats: What to order from East Singapore

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places to consider in the East that will deliver to your doorstep:

CAN’T LEAVE YOUR HOUSE? DON’T FRET!! We do island wide deliveries right to your door step!! Pre order Now!! Posted by Poon Nah City Home Made Noodle on Sunday, April 26, 2020

What's available:

Mee hoon kueh (soup or dry versions available) and sweet treats from their collaboration with kc.akes.

View menu

Delivery schedule: 11am to 7pm daily (pre-order for lunch a day in advance). The stall will be closed on June 1.

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.

Delivery charges: Delivery charges based on one-way Grab fare.

How to order: WhatsApp +65 8338 2241 to order or for enquiries.

What's available:

Fried chicken pieces, spring chicken, fish and chips and side dishes such as coleslaw, buns, mashed potato and fries.



Self pick-up available.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, 12pm to 9.30pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.

Delivery charges: Minimum order of $50 for islandwide delivery with delivery fees starting from $5.

How to order: Order via website. Also available on Foodpanda, Grabfood and Deliveroo.

What's available:

Desserts such as waffles, ice cream, cookies. All-day mains include Chicken Waffles and Fries and Mala Chicken Wrap.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, 11am to 10pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide.

Delivery charges: Free islandwide delivery with minimum spend of $89.

How to order: Order through website, Deliveroo, GrabFood or Foodpanda.

