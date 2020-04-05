Circuit breaker eats: What to order if you're staying in Central Singapore

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places in Central Singapore that deliver to the doorstep to consider:

What's available:

Dim sum galore, double boiled soups, bento sets, noodle bowls and roasted meats, as well as Milksha beverages.

Takeaway available at all outlets. Milksha beverages for takeaway only available at the Chinatown outlet. Get 15 per cent off takeaway orders with promo code 'PICKMEUP15".

Delivery schedule: Daily.

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: Fixed $5 delivery fee, minimum order of $50 is required.

How to order: Order through website.

Mrs Pho

What's available:

Vietnamese cuisine like pho, lemongrass noodles and char grilled pork chop. Also available are beverages such as Viet coffee, lemongrass tea and salty lemonade.

Takeaway available at stores.

Delivery schedule: Daily.

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: Free delivery, with minimum order of $60.

How to order: Order through website.

What's available:

Three desserts - pulut hitam, green bean with sago and bubur terigu

Takeaways are available at shop.

Delivery schedule: Tue, Wed and Fri to Sun. Available while stocks last. Refer to delivery timings here. Orders to be made at least 1 day in advance.

Delivery locations: Chinatown, Tanjong Pagar, Bugis, Kallang, Little India, Boon Keng, Lavender, Orchard and Outram.

Delivery charges: $3 flat delivery charge.

How to order: WhatsApp orders to +65 9727 3873. Follow the format here.

