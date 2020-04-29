Circuit breaker eats: What to order if you're staying in the East

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places to consider in the East that will deliver to your doorstep:

What's available:

Lunch deals — Get a drink and zi char item (Sin Chew Bee Hoon, Salted Fish Fried Rice or Chye Poh Hor Fun) for just $5 from April 27 to May 1. Regular zi char favourites and seafood dishes.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, 11am to 10pm

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery

Delivery charges: Free delivery in Tampines for orders $30 and above. Free delivery islandwide for orders $100 and above.

How to order: Call or WhatsApp +65 8153 3733. Delivery available via Deliveroo.

Hello everybody. Introducing South Union Park and Eleven Strands At Home. We deliver right to your doorstep. These sets... Posted by South Union Park on Thursday, April 9, 2020

What’s available:

Western lunch or dinner sets comprising ribs, sausages, chicken and wagyu beef or a la carte. Desserts such as chocolate and lemon tarts.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: Free delivery above $80

How to order: WhatsApp or call +65 82189639 for orders or queries. Delivery also available through Oddle.

What's available:

Grain and Koi have partnered up to bring you bubble tea in addition to your food orders. Grain offers protein bowls, burgers, salads and fusion dishes.

Delivery schedule: Daily, 11am to 2pm; 6pm to 9pm

Delivery locations: Islandwide. Pre-orders up to two weeks in advance accepted.

Delivery charges: Areas in the ‘hot zone’ (East) will have a $4 delivery fee. For the rest of Singapore, a $4 delivery plus $12 surcharge will apply. Click here to see the delivery zones.

How to order: Order through their website.

To check out all our Circuit Breaker Eats listings, click here.

Are you the owner of a local F&B business that is providing food delivery? Fill in this form to be featured.

candicecai@asiaone.com