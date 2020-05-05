Circuit breaker eats: What to order if you're staying in the North

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places in the North that deliver to the doorstep to consider:

Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang

What's available:

Nasi lemak set meals, grilled chicken meals, value package meals for family or couples, and kiddy meals.

Delivery schedule: Tuesday to Sunday, 8.30am to 8pm

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery

Delivery charges: Minimum order of $35, free islandwide delivery.

How to order: Order via website