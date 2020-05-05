Circuit breaker eats: What to order if you're staying in the North

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?
Here are some places in the North that deliver to the doorstep to consider:
Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang
What's available:
Nasi lemak set meals, grilled chicken meals, value package meals for family or couples, and kiddy meals.
Delivery schedule: Tuesday to Sunday, 8.30am to 8pm
Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery
Delivery charges: Minimum order of $35, free islandwide delivery.
How to order: Order via website
Delivery schedule: Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 130pm (last order by 11.30am), 6pm to 7.30pm (last order by 5.30pm)
Delivery locations: Woodland, Sembawang, Yishun, Chua Chu Kang, Yew Tee, Admiralty, Kranji and Bukit Panjang.
Delivery charges: $10 for all the locations mentioned above, minimum order $40. Free delivery for orders $80 and above.
How to order: Order via Whatsapp at +65 9880 7858. To include name, mobile number, address, delivery time slot, and your order.
Common Chefs
What's available:
Sliced cakes, cold brew, pasta, burgers, both sweet and savoury waffles, and tater tots.
Since the start of the extended circuit breaker, they've also implemented subscription meals for $10 a meal, only for this period of time. Subscription meals are only available for self-pickup.
Delivery schedule: Daily, order before 10pm.
Delivery locations: Areas that fall within delivery distance on food delivery platforms, islandwide delivery on GrabFood.
Delivery charges: Varies on different food delivery platforms.
How to order: Order on Foodpanda, GrabFood and Deliveroo.
