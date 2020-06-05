Circuit breaker eats: What to order if you're staying in the North-East

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?
Here are some places in the North-East that deliver to the doorstep to consider:
Simon Road Hokkien Mee
What's available:
Hokkien Mee with prawns, sotong and crunchy pork lard. It is priced at $5, $6, $8, $10, and $12. It is recommended to order one day in advance.
Delivery schedule: Daily but closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.
Delivery charges: Fee ranges from $6 to $12 for different areas of Singapore. Check it out here. Free delivery for orders which cost $50 and above (for one address). Additional $5 for another delivery address within 5km radius.
How to order: WhatsApp +65 8230 2300.
Tampopo Oasis Terraces
What's available:
Rice bowls, Japanese curry dishes and ramen. Available via takeaway or delivery.
From May 1 to June 1, there will be a 60 per cent discount off the second item of a lower or equal price on the takeaway menu. All orders must be made at least two days in advance.
Delivery schedule: Daily.
Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.
Delivery charges: Fees vary for different distances. Minimum order of $50 is required. Orders above $200 will be entitled to free delivery.
How to order: Call +65 6909 7850. Deliveries are also available via GrabFood, FoodPanda and Oddle.
Apollo Coffee Bar
What's available:
The menu features burgers, pastas, waffles, soft-serves and coffee. Available via takeaway or delivery.
Delivery schedule: Daily, except Mondays.
Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.
Delivery charges: $10 delivery fee for orders below $80. For orders above $80, delivery is free.
How to order: Call or WhatsApp +65 8441 0645.
