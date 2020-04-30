Circuit breaker eats: What to order if you're staying in the West

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places in the West that deliver to the doorstep to consider:

What's available:

Vegetarian and vegan rice and noodle dishes, desserts and beverages with menu items such as thunder tea rice, Ipoh hor fun and abacus seeds. Get a drink or dessert at 50 per cent off with every rice or noodle offer.

Takeaway available, call +65 6892 2383.

Delivery schedule: Daily, except on Wednesdays. Order by 8pm.

Delivery locations: Primarily in the West.

Delivery charges: Fixed $5 delivery fee, minimum order of $30 is required.

How to order: Order through GrabFood.

What's available:

Curry dishes, including fishhead curry, curry chicken and curry pork chop rice, with add-on french loaf and rice options.

Takeaway available at Bukit Panjang and Ghim Moh outlets.

Delivery schedule: Daily. Orders must be made a day in advance, by 9pm the night before.

Delivery locations: Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok, with more delivery locations on the way.

Delivery charges: $6 delivery fee, with minimum order of $15. Free delivery for orders above $40.

How to order: Order through WhatsApp to +65 8101 9167 following the fixed format here.

What's available:

Western fare of burgers, rice bowls, grilled meats and bar grub.

Takeaways are available at shop.

Delivery schedule: Daily. Last orders by 9pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.

Delivery charges: $6 delivery charge. Free delivery with a minimum order of $100. Additional charges for certain locations and weather conditions may apply.

How to order: Order through their website.

