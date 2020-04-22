A Circuit Breaker Survival Guide for Singaporeans

It's incredible how in a matter of a few weeks, it feels like the world has completely turned on its head.

In Singapore, it's one where people are legally bound to mask up when they step out of their homes, to stand in boxes 1m apart to buy their meals, and where once-busy shopping malls have been reduced to ghost towns.

Since Sunday, we're also a country bereft of McDonald's, after the fast-food chain decided to shut all outlets islandwide — probably the first time it has happened in our collective memory.

It's an unnerving time to be sure, especially since PM Lee just announced that circuit breaker measures will be extended by another four weeks, till June 1. But we are here to help alleviate some of the anxiety, uncertainty and boredom.

We've compiled a CBSG (Circuit Breaker Survival Guide) for you, our users, to hopefully make life a little happier, safer and more fulfilling, both in mind and body.

And let's not forget the heartwarming stories from the community that show how we can be #SGUnited in this trying time.

Amidst the chaos where WFH and HBL collide, it is a period for deep gratitude and appreciation.

Now we won't take for granted our health; the freedom and privilege to travel overseas; and the dedication of healthcare workers on the frontline.

Thanks to CBSG, we've also rediscovered the depths of our resilience, been surprised by the kindness of fellow human beings, and realised we could still create Happy Meals on our own with our family.

Stay safe, stay happy, and stay home. And remember, this too shall pass.

The writer is the Lead Content Strategist (Lifestyle) for AsiaOne.

candicecai@asiaone.com