Circuit-breaker week 4: BreadTalk deliveries, 1-for-1 sushi & other deals

BreadTalk deliveries

[Good News] We will remain open including our online ordering service, as part of essential service with the extended... Posted by BreadTalk® Singapore on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Good news for bread-lovers — BreadTalk is still open during the extended circuit breaker period! It has also recently launched its online ordering service, where customers can have orders delivered directly to their homes.

Delivery is free for a limited time with a minimum spend of $30, with the exception of certain locations. For orders below the minimum spend, a $5 delivery fee applies. Customers can place their orders here.

Orders must also be placed by 6pm, at least a day in advance. Delivery is subject to availability, between 10am and 7pm. Orders after 6pm will only be delivered the following day.

For enquiries, you can contact BreadTalk at 8600 1129. BreadTalk buns and cakes (till current stocks run out) are also available on GrabFood and Deliveroo.

1-for-1 promotions

1. One Sushi

LAST few days to enjoy these 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲 🛍️ and 𝐈𝐧-𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 🚚promotions! Don’t miss out & place your online order at... Posted by One Sushi 一口寿司 on Sunday, April 26, 2020

Customers can enjoy one-for-one salmon sashimi or salmon belly sashimi, on top of a 15 per cent discount off menu items at One Sushi. Call 6481 9331 to order or take away at outlets, while stocks last.

Free delivery is also available for those staying in Yishun, Punggol and Sengkang. Terms and conditions:

Minimum order of $30

Orders must also be placed one day before, between 10.30am and 9pm

Orders will be delivered during 11am to 2pm or 5pm to 8pm

Outside of those areas, One Sushi also has islandwide delivery on GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

2. Tsuta

From now till May 1, Tsuta has a one-for-one promotion for its ramen at $18. Customers can choose from a range of flavours such as shoyu, shio, tonkotsu and mala. For orders above $60, delivery will be free islandwide.

3. Spizza

WEEKDAY TAKEOUT SPECIAL You can now enjoy 1-for-1 on all Pizzas and Pasta on our ala carte menu. Simply head over to... Posted by Spizza on Sunday, April 26, 2020

Spizza is offering one-for-one on all pizzas and pastas off their a la carte menu on weekdays (not inclusive of public holidays).

However, do note that the offer is only valid for takeaways at their Bukit Timah (Balmoral Plaza) or Jalan Kayu outlets and not online.

Customers who wish to place an advanced order may also call the outlets 30 to 45 minutes beforehand.

Contact: Spizza Bukit Timah at 6333 8148, Spizza Jalan Kayu at 6481 2453

Address:

Spizza Bukit Timah – 271 Bukit Timah Road Balmoral Plaza #01-09

Spizza Jalan Kayu – 269 Jalan Kayu

Other promotions

1. Tim Ho Wan

Until 29 April for all our food-loving friends in Singapore! 🥢 Posted by Tim Ho Wan on Thursday, April 23, 2020

While it's not a one-for-one promotion, it's good enough for us. From now till April 29, Tim Ho Wan is offering a buy one and get the second at $2 offer for their baked BBQ pork bun (three pieces) and pork congee with century and salted egg.

With the original price of each dish being over $7, it's pretty worth it. The deal is available for takeaway orders or via GrabFood, FoodPanda, Deliveroo and Oddle, while stocks last. However, the second dish must be the same as the first.

2. Uncle Leong Seafood

📣Announcement! 📣 Good News to all our customers! We will be extending our Promotion till the end of Circuit Breaker.... Posted by Uncle Leong Seafood on Saturday, April 25, 2020

Customers who buy three side dishes will be able to get the fourth one for free at Uncle Leong Seafood. Exclusive to the Punggol Tebing Lane branch, the offer has been extended to June 1, with a choice of 34 selections to choose from.

You can order online here or call 6441 1848. With a minimum spending of $80, Punggol customers will also be entitled to a free delivery.

50% off menu discounts

1. Wok Master

Hi all food lovers and "makan kakis," Wok Master has a special deal for you! 50% discount storewide throughout April... Posted by Wok Master on Sunday, April 5, 2020

Throughout April, Wok Master will be having a 50 per cent discount at all outlets every day, from 10.30am to 9.30pm. However, the promotion is only for takeaway orders and non-promotional items.

Islandwide delivery is also available here.

2. Ichikokudo Hokkaido Ramen

Ichikokudo is offering customers 50 per cent off their takeaway menu from now till May 4. The orders are limited to rice bowls and side dishes only, as ramen is not available for takeaway.

Customers should allow at least 30 minutes between the order and pick-up time. You can order here.

trining@asiaone.com