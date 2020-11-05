Circuit-breaker week 5: Free puffs from Old Chang Kee, free small Subway meal & other deals

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

Old Chang Kee

This Ramadan, enjoy the joy of sharing with Old Chang Kee. Simple purchase any 10 items, and get 2 Puffs FREEEE! Available at all Old Chang Kee outlets for takeaway & delivery. Stay home and stay safe. ❤️ Posted by Old Chang Kee Singapore on Thursday, May 7, 2020

To commemorate Ramadan, Old Chang Kee is giving two free puffs with every purchase of 10 items on the menu. This promotion is available at all outlets for takeaway and delivery.

All healthcare staff can also redeem a free Yam Feel'in when they present their medical staff ID pass at selected outlets till 5pm daily, while stocks last.

Subway

Customers with the NTUC app are able to redeem a free small meal, which consists of a 16oz drink and one cookie, when they order one of its four new signature flavours subs:

Bulgogi chicken

Chicken cutlet

Veggie deluxe

Chunky steak and cheese

The coupon cannot be used for delivery orders and is valid till May 31 or while stocks last. See the terms and conditions here.

Burger+

Hankering for a good ol’hearty burger? You can now get $2.99 Fish Burger from us! We are offering Super Promotion of up... Posted by Burger+ on Saturday, May 2, 2020

Korean burger bar Burger+ is offering self pick-up and islandwide delivery from now till June 1.

With reduced prices on its Burger Combo set meals and a $2.99 fish burger with any purchase of a combo meal, customers have plenty of options, including cheeseburger, Korean bulgogi and chicky burger.

Customers can order online from the website or WhatsApp +65 9131 7710 for delivery or self pick-up at their outlets from 10am to 10pm daily.

Note that there is a minimum order of $30 and a $8 delivery fee for all deliveries.

1-for-1 promotions

1. KFC

From now till June 30, KFC has a one-for-one popcorn chicken promotion for both takeaway and delivery orders made via its website or app.

The offer is only applicable for customers who purchase with DBS or POSB cards. For takeaway orders, the deal can only be redeemed with another purchase. For deliveries, there is a minimum order and surcharges apply.

To redeem, customers need to enter the first eight digits of their DBS/POSB card for verification on the KFC Coupons page. Hurry though, as this promotion is only for the first 15,000 redemption limits.

2. Pietro Ristorante Italiano

Pietro has an ongoing one-for-one promotion on its menu all day, every day for takeaway and inhouse delivery. The promotion includes one-for-one soups, tiramisu, mains and drinks. Check out the full menu with the terms and conditions here.

For self pick-up, no minimum order is required and customers can pre-order by dialling +65 6484 5528.

For delivery, there is a minimum order of $50 and a delivery charge of $8. For orders that are $60 and above, get free islandwide delivery. Orders should be made at least one and a half hours in advance by WhatsApp to +65 8688 2798 or +65 8858 0900.

Delivery is also available via GrabFood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.

3. Popeyes

Here’s a special deal for you to break fast with a special someone this Ramadan. Order now on Grabfood, Deliveroo and... Posted by Popeyes Singapore on Saturday, May 2, 2020

Customers can enjoy a one-for-one Ramadan meal for just $12.90 at Popeyes through Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood.

Each meal includes a piece of chicken, chicken fillet topped with nacho cheese and mineral water. Customers may also upgrade their drink to a regular-sized Milo or Sjora for an additional $0.50.

There are also takeaway specials with discounts of up to 50 per cent off. You can take a look here. For customers who have the Popeyes SG app, you can find the following exclusive deals:

$9.90 chic and tenders with the promotion code: 990CHIXTEN

$3.90 popcorn chicken and fishbites with the promotion code: 390POP

2 Atom ice cream for $3 with minimum spend of $5.

2 popcorn chicken for $4.90 with minimum spend of $10.

2 pieces of chicken for $4.90 with minimum spend of $10.

4 pieces of tenders for $4.90 with minimum spend of $10.

The app-exclusive deals are valid till May 28 and can be redeemed at the "Rewards" tab in the app. Do remember to select the voucher or apply the promotion code before payment.

For deliveries via Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood, there is also a 20 per cent discount off all a la carte items.

