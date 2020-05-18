Circuit-breaker week 6: Free Burger King meal, 2-for-1 Ben & Jerry's ice cream pints & other deals

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

Burger King

Don’t FOMO, we’ve got you covered for all your cravings! Get a 4th Savers meal free (at $6.50 each) with every 3 purchased. Available exclusively via the BK app & foodpanda for home delivery for a limited time. Posted by Burger King Singapore on Thursday, 14 May 2020

Customers who order through Foodpanda or the Burger King app are entitled to an exclusive buy-three-get-one-free deal for a limited time.

Priced at $6.50 each, with every three savers meals purchased, the fourth is free. All meals are inclusive of fries and a drink.

In addition, Burger King has released digital food coupons that are valid till June 30. Customers can flash the coupons at the counter or redeem them through the Burger King app for self pick-up. Available for takeaways only.

Jack's Place

Rejoice! Happy Hour 1-For-1 Main Course* is now available for Takeaway! Enjoy them with your loved ones at the comfort... Posted by Jack's Place on Sunday, 10 May 2020

Jack's Place is having a one-for-one weekday promotion on 13 of its main courses from now til May 31.

Dishes include steaks, pastas and fish and chips to name a few. View the full menu here.

Besides the main meals, customers can also enjoy one-for-one canned drinks with soft drink and iced tea choices for takeaway orders from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Pre-orders can also be made through calling any of the outlets here.

⁣⁣⁣Ben & Jerry's

Scoop Shop Reopening Special- Buy 2 get 1 FREE Hand Packed Pints 🎉 Head into 313 Somerset Scoop Shop to pick up at our... Posted by Ben & Jerry's on Monday, 11 May 2020

To commemorate their 313 Somerset scoop shop reopening, Ben & Jerry's is running a buy-two-get-one-free hand packed pints promotion.

Customers can choose to purchase the pints at the outlet or order through GrabFood if their location is within proximity range.

A single pint costs $14.50 and available flavours include Chunky Monkey, Salted Caramel Blondie and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Hari Raya food promotions:

1. Polar Puffs & Cakes

25% Off all Hari Raya Cookies We are offering 25% discount throughout this period so everyone can enjoy the festive... Posted by Polar Puffs & Cakes on Thursday, 14 May 2020

Polar Puffs & Cakes is offering 25 per cent off all Hari Raya cookies and cakes throughout the festive period, while stocks last.

Items on the menu include pandan ketupat, rainbow cookies and honeycomb cake. Customers can order via the website or at retail outlets.

For online orders, a minimum purchase of $15 nett is required, excluding discount and delivery charge.

2. PrimaDeli

Spread cheer at home this Hari Raya with PrimaDeli festive goodies! Introducing the all-new festive specials - Ondeh... Posted by PrimaDeli on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

PrimaDeli is serving up a variety of Hari Raya treats and new to their offerings this year are ondeh ondeh cookies and premium banana chiffon cake,

With the exception of ondeh ondeh cookies, there is a 20 per cent discount off all Hari Raya treats until May 31, while stocks lasts.

The promotion is only valid for walk-in purchases at retail outlets. Pre-order is also available but has to be made two days in advance.

This special discount is not applicable for online orders.

3. 7-Eleven Singapore

7-Eleven Singapore has added fresh new items to their stores, including a range of dim sum family packs, and Irvin's salted egg potato chips and fish skin, and is having various promotions for its range of snacks and ice cream.

From now till May 31, get one-for-one Ben & Jerry's tub ice cream at $5.90 till May 26, two Magnum ice creams for $5 and Haägen-Dazs cone ice cream for $3.90.

Check in-store for more information on specific promotions.

