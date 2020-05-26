Circuit-breaker week 7: 1-for-1 Nayuki bubble tea, free delivery offers & other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

'Cos good things must share.

SMÖÖbar launches alcoholic bubble tea, 50% discount on food items

SMÖÖbar’s ALCOHOLIC BBT has launched🍸 Order link: https://tinyurl.com/order-online #smoobar #alcoholic #bubbletea... Posted by SMÖÖbar on Monday, May 25, 2020

Combining their love of alcohol and bubble tea together, SMÖÖbar has recently launched an alcoholic bubble tea menu, with drinks such as soju yakult, baileys milk, alcoholic milo and ribena from $5 per cup.

Customers can also choose various toppings like Nata De Coco, pearls and aiyu jelly. There is a minimum spending of $20 for delivery and a $10 delivery charge. Order online here.

From now till June 1, SMÖÖbar is also offering a 50 per cent discount on all food items. Prices start from $3 and delivery is free islandwide with a minimum spending. Orders must be made between 11am and 9pm, with an additional $1 per food item for delivery.

Get $2 off your next delivery order if you tag @sm00bar on your Instagram story. WhatsApp +65 8766 3550 for more information.

Starbucks double shot coffee for sale in Cheers at 2 cans for $3.50

Feeling the daily grind? Break out a full-bodied caffeine power up with the new Starbucks Double Shot Coffee, available... Posted by Cheers on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

For a limited time till July 6, Cheers will be selling two Starbucks double shot coffee cans in their stores for $3.50, while stocks last. There are three flavours: classic espresso, caramel macchiato and dark mocha.

Here is a list of Cheers store locations.

1-for-1 promotions:

1. Nayuki

Takeaway has resumed at Funan! Continue to enjoy our 1-FOR-1 drinks takeaway promotion at Funan and VivoCity till 31st May 2020. We look forward to serving you soon! #nayukisg #nayuki #奈雪の茶 #奈雪 Posted by Nayuki 奈雪の茶 Singapore on Sunday, May 17, 2020

Nayuki is offering customers a one-for-one takeaway promotion on all drinks at their Funan and VivoCity outlets till May 31. Besides drinks, customers can also buy baked goods at the stores.

However, do note that the promotion is not valid for delivery orders, which are also available on Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

2. The Assembly Ground

The Assembly Ground is having a one-for-one promotion for their pasta dishes such as umami prawn linguine and spicy pomodoro crab pasta until May 31, 9.30pm. The promotion is valid for takeaways and delivery orders.

However, there is a minimum order of $25 and an extra charge applicable for delivery. For orders above $50, delivery is free. The complimentary pasta will be the one which is of lower value.

3. Pope Jai Thai

We are launching a 1 for 1 deal with our Special Menu just for you! 2 sets of Garlic Honey Chicken with Fried Rice with... Posted by Pope Jai Thai on Friday, May 22, 2020

For only $12.80, Pope Jai Thai is launching a one-for-one deal of garlic honey chicken with fried rice and iced Thai lemon tea.

The offer is valid till May 29 and available for both takeaway and delivery. There is also a $5 islandwide delivery charge and delivery is free for orders above $80. WhatsApp +65 9642 4539 to order.

Free deliveries:

1. Yomie's Rice x Yogurt

If you are looking for a healthier alternative to bubble tea, Yomie's Rice x Yogurt is offering customers free delivery islandwide when they purchase four drinks and above.

To order, WhatsApp +65 9822 8635 at least one day in advance. Delivery is available from Tuesday to Sunday and to certain areas on specific days, so do check with the store before ordering. Check out the menu here.

2. Hong Kong Beef King

From now till May 29, customers who spend a minimum of $15 at Hong Kong Beef King are entitled to free islandwide delivery.

Deliveries are from 5pm to 7pm, with certain areas of Singapore allocated on different days. Here is the schedule:

Monday – East (Tampines, Bedok, Simei, Pasir Ris, Tanah Merah, Eunos)

Tuesday – North (Woodlands, Admiralty, Canberra, Sembawang)

Wednesday – Central (Bukit Timah, Toa Payoh, Bishan, Seng Kang, Punggol, AMK)

Thursday – West (Bukit Panjang, CCK, Jurong East/West, Bukit Batok)

Friday – Central (CBD, Redhill, Queenstown, Clarke Quay)

For orders online, there will be a 10 per cent discount. For enquiries, WhatsApp Marcus at +65 8126 0773. Takeaway orders are also available at their Tampines outlet. Here is the menu.

trining@asiaone.com