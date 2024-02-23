Citadines Science Park Singapore brings a bleisure gem to the west

In the vast landscape of hotels in Singapore, we’re setting our sights on something new — Citadines Science Park Singapore.

Nestled in the serene Science Park, this latest addition to the Citadines family caters to both business and leisure travellers, promising a stay that's not just comfortable but also productive and leisurely. Ready to explore this idyllic gem; here's our review of Citadines Science Park Singapore.

Concept & Design

Nestled within the vibrant Geneo complex, Citadines Science Park Singapore provides a delightful sanctuary, strategically positioned for seamless transitions between urban exploration and private relaxation.

Crafted by the esteemed Serie + Multiply Architects in collaboration with Ascott's interior design team, the property draws inspiration from greenhouse elements, offering a refreshing and rejuvenating retreat.

Spanning levels 10 to 15, the 250 guest rooms embrace an abundance of natural light and panoramic views of the cityscape through floor-to-ceiling windows. Vibrant green monstera leaf motifs, accentuated by elegant brass touches, create a modern yet organic aesthetic, transforming the urban landscape into a lush oasis.

Unique elements grace the property, including an engraved brass inlay artwork depicting Singapore's skyline on the reception counter, casting reflective impressions. The upholstery furnitures, featuring organic and curved shapes, introducing a sense of fluidity that mimics the gentle contours found in nature.

Bringing together Citadines Science Park's unique design elements is an ingenious carpet artwork depicting the Science Park map — be sure to catch a glimpse of this whimsical creation as you enter the property through their transit lobby on level one!

Rooms

The rooms seamlessly embody the essence of urban oasis from start to finish. Our sanctuary, the Studio Room, proved to be the epitome of snug comfort during our stay. The room emanates tranquility with a neutral colour palette, adorned by a splash of their signature green.

Noteworthy is the inclusion of local artist Kenneth Koh Qibao's captivating artwork, "City in the Garden," gracing every room — a fitting tribute to Citadines' brand story of "The Love of Cities" and the greenhouse concept.

Amenities in the room cover all the essentials for a comfortable stay — such as an in room safe, hair dryer, television with cable channels and Chromecast to stream your favourite Netflix shows, eco-friendly bath essentials from Vitamin Spa, and a hot water dispenser with coffee and tea packets to make your morning brew.

Embracing sustainability, cold and room temperature water are conveniently accessible from a communal dispenser near the lift lobbies on each floor; simply bring along the jug from your room to fill up. Additionally, a designated work nook in the corner adds a productive touch, perfect for checking emails or hopping on a quick work call.

However, if we had to pick one thing to improve — especially for the Studio Rooms — it would be the addition of a full-sized mirror. It made the getting-ready routine a tad challenging, with the need to constantly shuttle to the bathroom to ensure you looked ready.

Of course bigger rooms hold a few extra amenities especially for those long-haul stays. For instance, the One-Bedroom Deluxe features a washing machine and even a fully equipped kitchenette with a microwave, induction stove, and even a full-sized fridge, ensuring all your needs are met during an extended stay!

Facilities & activities

Though Citadines Science Park Singapore caters to bleisure travellers, the property strikes an artful balance between work and play amenities. Leverage from their Shared Working Space, or one of their four Meeting Rooms to drive a productive work day.

Meanwhile let the leisure amenities entice you to kick back and unwind after a long day. Take a swim in the striking 25-metre Infinity Pool overlooking panoramic views or fire up a barbecue dinner at their Outdoor Grill (S$200/4 hours). For all you gym buffs, go on and break a sweat at their well-equipped Fitness Corner.

Excitingly, an on-site food and beverage outlet is in the works, promising grab-and-go options and a laid-back hangout space — coming soon to elevate your overall experience. In the meantime, go and explore the various coffee joints around the property, some of which have partnered with Citadines Science Park Singapore as part of their “For the Love of Coffee” initiative, offering exclusive perks during your stay. For instance, PYROAST, a local coffee joint, extends a generous 10per cent discount on your purchase when you flash your keycard to them!

If you're in the mood for a little adventure, their activ∞ programme is designed to get you up and moving. Featuring a mixture of amenities and signature programmes for you, such as their curated activ∞ trail - a little scavenger hunt adventure within the Science Park neighbourhood as you uncover hidden gems and win attractive prizes.

On-site, their "Reset" Menu offers curated wellness activities, including tension-releasing Face Yoga, poolside relaxation with a specially curated Spotify playlist, and wellness books for pure serenity.

Finally, the property also provides you with a comprehensive guide and recommendations for activities within the neighbourhood, such as trails in Kent Ridge and Rail Corridor Central for you to walk, run or cycle!

All in all, Citadines Science Park Singapore is the perfect choice if you're seeking an off-the-beaten-path experience and a tranquil oasis while exploring a different corner of Singapore.

Citadines Science Park Singapore is located at 7 Science Park Dr, Singapore 119316. For bookings and more information, please visit their website, call +65 6370 2988, or email enquiry@the-ascott.com. Rates start from S$165++ for the Studio Room.

This article was first published in City Nomads.