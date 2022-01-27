Citroen C5 Aircross SUV now available as a Cat A model

The Citroen C5 Aircross, the brand’s range-topping model in Singapore, is now a Cat A model.

When the model first arrived in 2019, it was powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre 4-cylinder that delivered 180hp and 250Nm.

The current version has a turbocharged 1.2-litre 3-cylinder that produces 129hp and 230Nm, and is also paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Now a Cat A model, the SUV is now more competitive, and is currently priced from $119,999 with COE.

Efficiency and equipment

The smaller motor is more efficient than its larger counterpart, and can cover up to 20.4km/L, compared to 17.5km/L.

More importantly, the C5 Aircross comes with 11 standard safety features. These include Active Safety Brake, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Risk Alert, and Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation.

PHOTO: Torque

The SUV also comes with Citroen’s unique Progressive Hydraulic Cushions, dampers which have an additional hydraulic stop on the compression and rebound. When driving over particularly bumpy surfaces, the dampers gradually slow down the movements, helping to smooth out the ride.

Other standard features include a digital cockpit with a 12.3-inch instrument panel and 8-inch touchscreen interface for the infotainment. Said system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too.

PHOTO: Torque

Specifications

Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 (A)

Engine: 1199cc, 12-valves, inline-3, turbocharged

Max power: 129hp at 5500rpm

Max torque: 230Nm at 1750rpm

Power to weight: 90.7hp per tonne

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic with manual select

0-100km/h: 10.3 seconds

Top speed: 188km/h

Consumption: 20.4km/L (combined)

Price incl. COE: From $119,999

AGENT: Cycle & Carriage

This article was first published in Torque.