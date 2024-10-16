Citroen reveals updated C4 and C4 X

Citroen has unveiled its updated C4 and C4 X at the Paris Motor Show. The updates are said to give the cars added maturity and character while building on their strengths, which include passenger comfort and space.

Both cars now feature the brand's new logo — a derivative of the one that we first saw on the Citroen Oli concept — which sits within a redesigned grille that is additionally flanked by new head lights.

These in turn now feature precisely shaped blades as well as a central ingot. Citroen additionally adds that these new lights also better guide air around the car's corners, aiding aerodynamic efficiency.

Over to the Citroen C4, the rear of the car has also been redesigned, with a view towards simplifying its overall look. Also aiding aerodynamic efficiency here is a redesigned section where the C-pillar meets the taillights — the latter of which has also been redesigned and are now linked by a black band.

Both cars also continue to feature the firm's Advanced Comfort seats, although these are now redesigned, getting thicker foam and offering increased support and height and lumbar adjustment for the driver.

A 7.0-inch instrument cluster paired with a 10-inch infotainment display also sits here, the latter housing an integrated Chat GPT to make voice recognition even more fluid and natural.

Both the Citroen C4 and Citroen C4 X will be offered with two hybrid drivetrains, both making use of a 1.2-litre engine, offering either 134bhp or 99bhp.

Two electric variants will also be available, with the first making use of a 54kWh battery that animates a 154bhp electric motor. This drivetrain will give the Citroen C4 a WLTP range of 415km, and the Citroen C4 X a range of 425km.

A 134bhp electric drivetrain will also be offered, which makes use of a 50kWh battery. Both models are set to arrive in showrooms across Europe by early 2025.

[[nid:705398]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.