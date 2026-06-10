Visitors snap up Singapore-exclusive blooms at Flower Market

How far would you go to get your hands on these flowers?

In a now-deleted Instagram video posted by Flower Market on Wednesday (June 10), visitors can be seen rushing into Flower Market, a free pop-up event at Gardens by the Bay's IMBA Theatre, to snap up plush flowers.

While some picked the blooms at a leisurely pace, many others grabbed the flowers by the handful and stuffed their shopping bags full.

Flower Market is an immersive installation by Australian artist Cj Hendry, and features over 30 varieties of plush flowers including Singapore-exclusive designs such as the Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim, Raffles' Pitcher Plant and Singapore Ginger Flower. The event runs from June 10 to June 14.

"Singapore likes plush flowers," Flower Market wrote in the caption.

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The video soon drew online attention, with many netizens expressing discontent with the behaviour shown.

"This is so embarrassing as a nation," one wrote, while another said: "These flowers are super cute but seeing this terrible behaviour go unchecked makes me not want to buy from you."

Others speculated that the majority of the attendees could be scalpers hoping to make a profit off the plush flowers.

"No ordinary person who genuinely wants a collection of flowers for themselves or their loved ones would act that way. It's clear they're resellers because they didn't even bother to count the number of stalks they're taking," a commenter pointed out.

Another said: "Please limit the number of exclusives one can get, it's unfair to those who truly want it for these scalpers to sell it online. It devalues the meaning of so-called 'art'".

AsiaOne found multiple listings of the Flower Market's merchandise on e-commerce platform Carousell, including T-shirts and Singapore-exclusive plush flowers, with prices going up to $70.

Visitors to the Flower Market can receive one complimentary flower plush, and purchase additional stalks at $7 each.

Several netizens took aim at event organisers.

"I can't believe you guys are posting this video like it's a good thing. People rushing and snatching bundles of Singapore exclusives only. It's pretty clear what their intentions are," one said.

Meanwhile, some people pointed out that the frenzy is not unique to Singapore as a similar incident had happened during the Flower Market's run in Sydney last month.

"It was the same in Sydney! Why do you allow this? This is so awful to watch!" one commented, while another asked: "Was nothing learnt from the Sydney fiasco?"

AsiaOne has contacted event organisers for more information.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com