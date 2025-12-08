Partying late? Clarke Quay launches free weekend night shuttle bus to town, Tampines and Jurong

Staying out late during the weekend?

Lifestyle hub Clarke Quay has launched the CQ Night Shuttle, a free shuttle bus service offering late-night loops to town as well as one-way rides to Tampines and Jurong from CQ @ Clarke Quay on Friday and Saturday nights.

The shuttle service includes two routes: Town shuttle and home shuttle.

The town shuttle, which seats 23 people, operates at an hourly interval from 11pm to 3am.

It starts at Tan Tye Place at CQ @ Clarke Quay, and will make stops at Somerset MRT station, Ion Orchard, Ascott Orchard, Plaza Singapura and Raffles City Singapore before looping back to Clarke Quay.

The last departure from Clarke Quay is at 2am.

Meanwhile, the home shuttle begins at 4am, providing free rides to two destinations: Tampines MRT station and Jurong Westgate.

It operates on a 45-seater bus.

To find out more about the CQ Night Shuttle and schedule, visit CapitaLand's CQ @ Clarke Quay microsite.

