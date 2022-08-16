Cle De Peau Beaute's Brightening Serum Supreme took 15 years for scientists to perfect

A serum that instructs your skin to stay bright and radiant. Impossible, you say? Not for the scientists at Cle de Peau Beaute, who spent 15 years on this.

They pored over 30,000 genes in the human body and found a gene that produces proteins which are responsible for our complexion's brightness.

This gene, the TCDD-inducible poly [ADP-ribose] polymerase (TIPARP) gene can get "locked" by excessive UV exposure, impairing it and leading to dullness.

However, they also discovered that skin with "unlocked" TIPARP genes continued to produce TIPARP proteins. This protein not only keeps skin radiant, but also reduces cell receptors that produce melanin, even with UV exposure.

The result? Skin becomes luminous and resilient.

Cle de Peau Beaute has pushed the envelope with research, creating the Brightening Serum Supreme. Its main aim is to ensure that the TIPARP gene does not get locked, brightening skin while it lightens pigmentation and inhibits melanin production.

The hard work is done by a duo of potent ingredients: a sea ferment brightener and patent-pending 4MSK. The sea ferment brightener, Alteromonas, is a microorganism that lives on other sea creatures. It produces a sugar-derived substance that promotes the TIPARP gene.

To protect the marine ecosystem, Cle de Peau created the sea ferment ingredient through biotechnology.

4MSK is a concentrated ingredient with potassium 4-methoxysalicylate. The 4MSK in the Brightening Serum Supreme has a formula that is three times stronger than the existing formula in the brand's repertoire. It exfoliates dead skin cells while it illuminates, smooths fine lines and firms skin.

The serum has a pearly lotion-like texture that glides over skin and provides 24-hour hydration as it works its magic. It's been clinically tested to reduce dark spots and wrinkles in 12 weeks, but you wouldn't need to wait that long: a third of the women in the clinical test found their skin brighter, and with fewer lines, within four weeks.

Now that's an instruction we can't wait for our genes to take.

