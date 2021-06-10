Cleansing balms are the new-gen makeup removers you need to try

You probably have a cleansing oil that you can’t live without, but a cleansing balm may just end up becoming your new go-to makeup remover to get rid of makeup and dirt build-up .

It used to be that only those with drier skin would use a cleansing balm because of its emollient-rich formula. Sensitive skins too, favoured it, because it gave extra love in the moisture department.

Everyone else, though, wasn’t terribly keen – mainly because they was troublesome to use: Most cleansing balms required you to remove the gunk with a muslin cloth or face towel, which was neither fast nor efficient.

But all that’s in the past. The new generation of cleansing balms are much easier to use. No muslin cloth or towel needed, for one – just emulsify with water and rinse off. And their easy-to-rinse formulas mean you can skip double-cleansing.

Plus, they’re designed to be used on most skin types, including oilier skin . The gentler formulas are also skin-loving, with added actives that slough off dead skin, unclog pores and brighten the complexion.

Why is this all important? Two words: mask wear. Makeup artist Larry Yeo says a cleansing balm is good if your skin gets easily irritated because of contact with your mask. It soothes the skin and leaves it moisturised, which is great if you suffer from skin flare-ups as a result of the new normal.

To start, spread a small amount of cleansing balm on your palms to soften it, then massage it over the entire face to dissolve makeup, dirt and grime.

When removing eye makeup, take special care not to massage the cleansing balm in too enthusiastically – you could end up pushing product into your eyes, which could sting.

Then add water to your skin to emulsify the cleansing balm, and massage a little more. Finally, rinse off. If you have dry skin, your routine ends here, but those with oilier skin can double-cleanse with your usual cleansing gel or foam (use just half the regular amount).

Here are eight new cleansing balms we’re loving right now.

1. Chantecaille Rose de Mai cleansing balm, $154

PHOTO: Chantecaille

Cleans and brightens the skin using antioxidant-rich rosehip and tamanu oils, and raspberry stem cell extracts. It’s made with sensitive skin in mind, keeping the skin nourished after each cleanse.

2. Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme cleansing balm, $49

PHOTO: Glow Recipe

The light sorbet-like texture makes it easy to use. Papaya enzymes gently refine skin while dissolving makeup, dirt and oil. Also contains natural oils to leave skin soft and smooth.

3. Souffle Beauty The Balm – Rose cleansing balm, $42

PHOTO: Souffle Beauty

Removes makeup and dirt, and locks in moisture so skin feels soft. Ideal for sensitive skin as it’s free from alcohol, parabens and artificial fragrance.

4. Sephora Collection Melting cleansing balm, $26

PHOTO: Sephora Collection

A gentle cleansing balm that not only removes makeup and dirt but also helps keep your skin in balance, thanks to the use of algae chlorella and polysaccharides. Transforms into a milky lotion that makes rinsing a breeze.

5. Sisley Triple-Oil Balm make-up remover & cleanser, $150

PHOTO: Sisley

The butter-like balm, with its formula of oils and mango butter, becomes a silky oil when applied, removing makeup, impurities and even pollution particles. It rinses off easily, leaving skin soft and smooth.

6. Augustinus Bader The Cleansing Balm, $105

PHOTO: Augustinus Bader

The rinse-off balm melts away stubborn makeup, dirt and impurities, and supports skin cell renewal. It also comes with a muslin cloth for when you need a more thorough cleanse.

7. Nudestix Citrus Clean Balm & Make-Up Melt, $50

PHOTO: Nudestix

The citrus-infused cleansing balm removes dirt and makeup, while brightening the skin, and is suitable for all skin types. The tube packaging makes it hygienic to use too.

8. Starskin Orglamic Celery Juice Healthy Hybrid Cleansing Balm, $51

PHOTO: Starskin

A hybrid cleansing balm that combines the properties of a cleansing oil and milk to clean and condition skin. Contains botanical extracts like radish seed extract, rosehip and camellia.

