Clive Sutton launches VIP Class Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

UK-based vehicle conversion specialist Clive Sutton has launched a new converted Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

The Clive Sutton VIP Class Sprinter can be had in a variety of configurations, allowing it to transport up to nine in comfort. Customers are said to be able to specify their vehicle with leather seats, twin 40-inch screens, and a pair of onboard fridge compartments alongside a surround sound cinema audio system.

The Clive Sutton VIP Class Sprinter can offer a total of seven leather seats in its rear section alongside twin 40-inch screens

Options including the addition of a coffee machine, or a washroom complete with a hand basin and flushing toilet are also available, allowing the space to be used for business meetings. Alternatively, the rear space can also be fitted out as a full-size wardrobe.

The rear section of the Clive Sutton VIP Class Sprinter is said to stretch 1.79m in total width and reaches a maximum height of two meters, and will offer generous space even when specified with seven seats. The driver and front passenger will also be able to enjoy fully leather-clad seating with a matching dashboard trimmed to complete the premium conversion.

Clive Sutton designs and builds bespoke people carriers based on the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Vito vehicles on top of the Sprinter. The vehicles from the firm are fully homologated and available as built-to-order or pre-configured versions and are offered across the U.K. as well as around the world. Those interested can build their own bespoke vehicle via Clive Sutton's website here.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.

