Closed: JB places Singaporeans won't be able to return to once borders reopen

Candice Cai
AsiaOne
PHOTO: Instagram/People and Places cafe, Facebook

So near yet so far. When it comes to being able to eat and shop in JB, that is.

Malls and businesses in Johor Bahru continue to suffer as borders between Singapore and Malaysia stay mostly shut due to Covid-19.

While reciprocal green lanes (for work trips) and periodic commuting arrangements (for those with long-term passes) have been established since Aug 10, it appears the measures are of little comfort and help to businesses.

Singaporeans or returning Malaysians make up 30 to 50 per cent of all revenue in JB, according to the president of the city's Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

As expected, F&B and entertainment industries are the hardest hit.

Photos posted on Facebook last Thursday Oct 1 show a side of JB City Square Mall that may be foreign to many Singaporeans — near-empty and devoid of crowds.

Since July, there have been reports of shops, businesses and even hotels closing due to the worsening economy.

While it's uncertain if the closures are for good or temporarily, here are some places in JB that you'll no longer be able to return to once borders reopen fully.

Puteri Pacific Hotel

Puteri Pacific hotel shuttered on Aug 30 after a 29-year history. The four-star hotel had 500 rooms and was located near to the Causeway. According to Johor Foodie, the closure was due in part to the loss of customers from Singapore

KFC at JB Sentral 

For those of us who have taken the KTM train across the Causeway, the KFC near the immigration checkpoint would be a familiar sight. While usually busy with customers, the space has gone dark in the last few months, though we're not sure if it will reopen once borders reopen.

Holiday Plaza Parkson

The three-storey Parkson department store at Holiday Plaza closed its doors for good on Oct 4. It's reportedly the first Parkson to open in JB some 35 years ago. Massive clearance sales were held in the leadup to its closure as shoppers thronged the space for the last time.

今天Parkson 超级多人的

Tang Chao Tang Tea House

Tang Chao Tang Tea House (not to be confused with Singapore eatery Tang Teahouse) located at JB's City Square saw its last customers pass through its doors on Sept 18. The restaurant, which has been open for the past 20 years, is known its mini hotpots and set meals. 

Singaporeans who want to have a taste of its dishes again however, can still head to their other JB outlet located at nearby R&F mall.

Cats Cafe

View this post on Instagram

Dear customers, It is with the heaviest heart that @catscafejb is announcing our painful decision for permanent closure of our cafe business. It has been a wonderful 5 years filled with great amount of beautiful memories with our team, our fluffy kitties, and of course all of you - our amazing customers. We could not have done it without your infinite support and love for our cafe. . On a side note, Cats Cafe will be doing an Instagram Story and Instagram Live Sales soon to sell off every item in the cafe. . As for our beautiful cute little kitties, we will be doing a "Re-home for cats with a fee" announcement soon with details and procedures. . Do stay tuned for our upcoming announcements for the items sale and cats re-home details. . . Pelanggan yang dihormati dan dikasihi, dengan berat hati dan rasa sedih “Kafe Kucing Johor Bahru” @catscafejb mengambil keputusan untuk menutup operasi perniagaan kafe sepenuhnya. 5 tahun beroperasi banyak kenangan yang indah bersama perkerja, kucing-kucing dan semestinya para pelanggan kami yang senantiasa memberi kerjasama yang terbaik. Kami tidak dapat beroperasi tanpa sokongan dan kasih sayang dari anda yang tidak terhingga. . Memandang kafe kami tidak beroperasi lagi. Kami akan membuat jualan langsung barangan kafe melalui “Instagram Story” dan “Jualan Langsung di Instagram” . Demi kebaikan kucing-kucing kafe, dengan berat hati dan perasaan sedih, kucing-kucing kafe akan kami tawarkan untuk di “rehome” dengan bayaran kepada pencinta kucing sahaja. . Nantikan pengumuman kami yang akan datang untuk penjualan barangan kafe dan butiran lengkap kucing-kucing yang akan di “rehome”. . . 亲爱的客户，@catscafejb怀着一颗沉重的心情，万分不恰的宣布，我们将关闭猫咪咖啡馆业务。这是一项非常痛苦的决定。 我们的团队，可爱的小猫，当然还有你们所有人- 我们杰出的顾客，过去5年都是美好的回忆。 没有您的无限支持与对我们咖啡馆的热爱，我们不可能做到。 。 附带一提，Cats Cafe即将进行Instagram故事和Instagram Live Sales，以出售咖啡馆中的所有物品。 。 至于我们漂亮可爱的猫咪，我们将很快发布”可爱猫咪找新主人 with a fee”的程序与资料。 。 请密切关注我们即将发布的物品销售和猫咪带回家的通知。 。 #catscafejb #catscafe #johorbahru #johor #cafeclosure #kafekucingjohorbahru #kafekucingjb #goodbye #thankyou #itsbeenhellofaride #terimakasih #farewell

A post shared by Cats At Their Sanctuary (@catscafejb) on Jun 15, 2020 at 5:18am PDT

Cats Cafe was the first and largest cat cafe in Johor, set up in 2015 and were known for its brunch menu comprising items such as waffles and churros. They shuttered in June, with some of their cats being rehomed for a fee. 

People and Places cafe

View this post on Instagram

♥️Dear #StrongestCommunity! - It’s Soon. Founder of @peopleandplacescafe & @routinebysoon. - 📣I would love to announce that @peopleandplacescafe will be CLOSED. - 📣Meanwhile, @routinebysoon & #GOODArtisan 💯by Alexa Ooi will remain OPEN. (*@routinebysoon will Open on this Friday, 15th May 2020!) - - - ⚠️ Please note that: ‘ 🔔 We are still serving every1 your BEST ever Brunch & Dinner with @routinebysoon in Johor Bahru Town! - 🔔 #GOODArtisan 💯by @alexa_ooi will be available for Pre-Order very soon! - Check this out! 👇 https://t.me/routinegoodvalue - 1️⃣#GOODSourdough🧈 2️⃣🍋#GOODLemonTart 3️⃣#GOODCinnamonRoll👩‍🍳 4️⃣🥜Alexa Ooi’s Peanut Butter! 5️⃣#ROUTINE’s 🧀Basque Cheese Cake - (And we are here to promise that it won’t be SOLD OUT that quick anymore, ok we can’t control this😅...) - - - ♥️Last but not least, Presenting #DADDY Soon @soonporter’s 📞☎️Hotline Bling in case /in the event that Darling #StrongestCommunity: - 1. You WANT to know WHY?! 2. You’d love to learn more about us & our 📈🗓Future Prospects! 3. You are curious & in deep 😧WHAT now! Or since then! 4. You’d love to work on 🤝collaboration or expansion with us! - - - 📞☎️Hotline Bling: Instagram: @soonporter @routinebysoon Email: sfng31@gmail.com My Real Private Contact Number: +6017 3311 778 - - - Trust me! Trust us! - 💪💪💪We can’t wait to serve you(s) Darling #StrongestCommunity in your City soon! (When this Pandemic Covid-19 is OVER!) - 🃏♠️♣️♥️♦️ #ROUTINE NEVER DIE - #GOODTHINGS Take Time! & 🙏#GOODVALUE MATTERS! - Thanks Darlings & Cheers! - Best Regards ♥️#DADDY Soon (@soonporter)

A post shared by People & Places Cafe. (@peopleandplacescafe) on May 13, 2020 at 5:18pm PDT

What's a Johor trip without a jaunt to explore their many cafes? Said to be one of the more popular cafes in JB with queues that often stretch for at least an hour, People and Places Cafe announced its closure in May. The garden-themed cafe that's been compared to Wheeler's Yard in Singapore has even seen the likes of Taiwanese celeb Jay Chou pop by.

But it may not be a permanent goodbye though. A recent post by the cafe's boss Soon, who also owns Routine by Soon at R&F mall, suggests that a new cool setup may be in the works. 

