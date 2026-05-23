A closer look at the all-new Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI, the first all-electric model of its kind

Volkswagen has finally released the full specifications of the all-new ID. Polo GTI — the first all-electric model to bear the GTI badge.

In terms of body layout, the compact sports car follows the new Volkswagen Pure Positive design language.

The iconic red stripe is a distinctive feature at the front, stretching over almost the entire width, with a 3D GTI logo incorporated on the left.

An LED light strip, the illuminated VW badge, and the new standard-equipment IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights are positioned above this as a horizontal bar.

The air intake with a characteristic GTI honeycomb pattern is located slightly lower down. Two red-painted vertical elements are also incorporated in the outer areas.

The ID. Polo GTI's silhouette also reveals the most well-known Volkswagen design feature: The C-pillar inspired by the first Golf.

A stabilising element is the straight-lined window shoulder, and the model is also equipped with a roof spoiler at the rear that is divided in the middle.

The ID. Polo GTI's light design is characterised by the standard-equipment IQ.LIGHT version of the taillight clusters, each with two outer three-dimensional LED elements.

On the GTI, the transparent areas between them and the VW logo are also illuminated in red.

Inside, red and black colours dominate throughout the cockpit's landscape and can be found in a number of features.

These include the contrasting red topstitching on the new GTI sports steering wheel and the red marking incorporated in the steering wheel rim at 12 o'clock.

A narrow red stripe also extends across the entire width of the dash panel.

Red topstitching is also used in the doors and on the front outer edges of the standard-equipment premium sport seats (front) and rear seats.

The inner surfaces of the seats are upholstered in a fabric that reinterprets the legendary tartan check of historic GTI models. The red GTI emblem is integrated into the integral head restraints on the front sports seats.

This can also be found (illuminated) on the multi-function sports steering wheel.

The 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit and 12.9-inch infotainment display are also arranged on one visual axis and offers a retro display, which sees the instruments transformed into the style of a late Golf I and the graphic details on the infotainment display also following suit.

And thanks to its compact drive modules, the all-electric ID. Polo GTI offers 19mm more interior space than the petrol-engined Polo GTI.

Interior width and headroom have also increased, while boot space has increased from 351 to 441 litres — with the rear seats folded down, this goes up to 1,240 litres (1,125 litres on the petrol model).

The ID. Polo GTI is propelled by an APP290 drive system, which is powered by a 52kWh battery that delivers a WLTP range of up to 424km.

It also offers a maximum DC charging rate of up to 105kW, which allows the battery to be recharged from 10-80per cent in about 24 minutes.

This also sees an electric motor on its front eAxle that offers an output of 166kW and 290Nm of torque, as well as standard technical equipment such as the front differential lock, adaptive DCC sports suspension, and progressive steering specially developed for the GTI.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.