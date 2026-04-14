Closing in April: Koggii, Shake Coffee, Alchemy Bistro

Several F&B venues in Singapore have announced that they will be closing by the end of April.

Popular Korean buffet spot Koggii will be shuttering on April 26, while coffee specialist Shake Coffee will be leaving Prinsep Street on April 30.

Alchemy Bistro, which is known for its craft beers, will be closing by the end of April.

Koggii

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Koggii announced the closure in an Instagram post on April 9.

"Koggii is wrapping up this chapter, but we're not going anywhere. We're making space for what’s next, so stay tuned," said the Korean barbeque specialist, who did not share the reason for the closure.

As a "love letter" to its customers, it is offering a promotion for its all-you-can-eat-buffet till April 26, where customers can enjoy seven meats and free-flow sides for just $19.95.

Koggii opened in November 2024 at Suntec City. Apart from Korean barbeque, they are also known for their caifan (mixed rice) buffets with free-flow classic Korean dishes.

Shake Coffee

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After talks with its landlord, Shake Coffee will be leaving Prinsep Street on April 30, it shared in an Instagram post on April 9.

"Don't have a spot so we are moving online for the foreseeable future," they revealed.

They thanked their customers for all the support over the past few years, as well as for the fun collaborations and events.

Shake Coffee will also be having a garage sale to clear its equipment and asked customers to watch its Instagram for updates.

AsiaOne has reached out to Shake Coffee for more details.

Shake Coffee is a homegrown brand that was founded by Ong Shi Chun, who won the Singapore Coffee in Good Spirits Championship in 2019.

Alchemy Bistro

In a Facebook post on April 8, the owner of Alchemy Bistro, Isaiah Tan, shared that he was planning the venue's 16th anniversary in May when he received notice that they had to vacate the premises by the end of April.

"Very short notice from our landlord. We have no place to go," he wrote He urged customers to come by and help them finish their stock. There are also plans to have "one last hurrah" on April 24 and 25.

Commenting on Isaiah's post, Alchemy shared that it has been an "utterly amazing" journey for them since they first opened in 2010. "We are very grateful for all who have supported and who knows perhaps we can find a miracle space before the end of the month." Alchemy Bistro is one of the oldest craft beer bars in Singapore. Besides beer, the establishment also serves a curated range of wines, whiskies, and cocktails.

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melissateo@asiaone.com