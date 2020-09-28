Closing time deals: Where you can get food for cheaper, at up to 50% off their usual prices

Who doesn't like a good deal? Especially if you are Singaporean and it has to do with food.

While there are many ways for foodies to get discounts, from food coupon apps to sporadic promotion flyers that get delivered to your homes, one of the other ways to get good food deals is to look out for closing time promotions, as some places offer discounts towards the end of the day.

The only downside is that if you're picky, you might not have as many options as usually what's left behind are the less popular items of the day.

But if you are willing to take a gamble, here are eight places to check out for discounts on their food offerings.

1. Tuxedo Cafe and Patisserie

PHOTO: Carlton Hotel

Here’s one from the embellished halls of a four star hotel, Carlton Hotel.

Boasting fluffy waffles to delicate French croissants, when the clock strikes 7pm, all bread and pastries are discounted at 50 per cent and cakes at 30 per cent.

We think it would be worth going down to the Bras Basah location for a discounted desert if you could spare the time.

Closes 10pm. Tuxedo Cafe and Patisserie is located at 76 Bras Basah Rd, Level 1, Singapore 189558

2. D9 Cakery

PHOTO: Hilton Singapore

Much like Tuxedo Cafe and Patisserie, D9 Cakery is tucked away in Hilton Hotel, serving artisanal sweets like artfully crafted cakes, pralines and macarons baked fresh daily with the finest imported and seasonal ingredients.

After 7pm, the cakes, bread and pastries all go for 50 per cent off.

Closes 8pm. D9 Cakery is located at 581 Orchard Road Lobby Level, 238883

3. Crystal Jade My Bread

PHOTO: Crystal Jade My Bread

Bread from a one Michelin Star restaurant outfit at a discount? Yes, please.

After 7.30pm, all pastries, bread and cupcakes are slashed by 20 per cent, and yes that includes the iconic Bo Lo Bun.

There are also a bunch of outlets in the heartlands so you don’t have to worry about forgetting to get it when you are on your way to the MRT or bus from the office.

Closes 9pm to 9.30pm, depending on outlet. Crystal Jade My Bread has multiple outlets islandwide.

4. Beauty in the Pot

PHOTO: Beauty in The Pot

There's about a five-hour window for you to enjoy the 20 per cent off food ingredients at the popular hot pot spot, Beauty in The Pot. The discount starts at 10.30pm, just in time for your late night supper.

Do keep in mind however, that soup bases, condiments and drinks are excluded from this deal.

Closes 3am. Beauty in The Pot has multiple outlets islandwide.

5. P.S. Cafe

PHOTO: P.S. Cafe

The well-loved local cafe slashes prices off its luscious, sinful-looking cakes by 50 per cent.

Offering Chocolate Nut Doorstop, Golden Banana Butterscotch Cake and the Double Chocolate Blackout Cake, if your mouth watered reading that, you know it's time to give P.S. Cafe a visit, and what better time than when the place is having half-off all cakes.

With multiple chains spread across the island, it's hard to give them a miss.

Closes 10pm to 10.30pm, depending on outlet. P.S. Cafe has multiple outlets islandwide.

6. Twelve Cupcakes

PHOTO: Twelve Cupcakes

During normal hours, half a dozen cupcakes go for $18, while an individual cupcake costs $3.70. But after 9pm, you can get half a dozen for the price of about four cupcakes ($15).

Unless you are on a diet, this is a definite steal. After all, you can always save your dinner dessert for breakfast the next day.

Closes 10pm. Twelve Cupcakes has multiple outlets islandwide.

7. Don Don Donki

PHOTO: AsiaOne

If Japanese food is your thing, head to the Japanese supermarket chain to snag a wide variety of dishes, including sushi, gyoza, bento sets for at anywhere from 20 to 50 per cent discount.

The timing of the discount varies from outlet to outlet, depending on the sales in the store for the day. Different outlets have their own discount strategy, but in general, the later you go, the steeper the discount, though the number of items left to choose from might be drastically reduced.

Closes 11pm to 12am, with some outlets are open 24 hours. Don Don Donki has multiple outlets islandwide.

8. Cold Storage

PHOTO: Facebook/Cold Storage Sushi

Like Don Don Donki, Cold Storage’s sushi deli and roasted meats section have their prices slashed.

While it varies from outlet to outlet, for the sushi platters, for the roasted meats, once it is on discount, it's a flat 50 per cent discount on all items, including their whole chickens, ribs and sausages.

If you live near a Cold Storage, it might be worth your while to just pop in for a visit near closing time as you don't know what you might find.

Closes 9pm to 11pm, some are open 24 hours. Cold Storage has multiple outlets islandwide.

editor@asiaone.com