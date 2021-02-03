Clothes for kids this Chinese New Year in Singapore

Looking for stylish, CNY clothes and accessories for you and the little ones this Lunar New Year? Here’s an edit of nine brands from some of our favourite stores in Singapore.

From cheongsam dresses to matching mother-daughter dresses, check out these brands offering festive CNY clothes for kids below!

1. Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has you covered with looks that will see you rise to the occasion and celebrate Chinese New Year in style. Discover effortless separates, contemporary layers and comfortable co ordinate essentials in lightweight fabrics that offer ease and simplicity for the whole family.

From premium knitwear and timeless dresses for her, to cotton rich essentials for him and playful character co-ordinating designs for little ones, there is a gift for every member of the family to help welcome in Chinese New Year.

For the little ones, discover playful and cheerful styles featuring statement prints and colourful patterns that will breathe new life into their wardrobe. Expect fun slogans, optimistic motifs and character favourites, including Disney’s Minnie Mouse™, Marvel Avengers™ and animal characters across a range of styles, including co-ordinating loungewear sets, dresses, knitwear and sleepwear.

All pieces are designed in soft and breathable fabrics to keep little ones comfortably stylish, offering endless outfit building for celebrations and the perfect gifts for little ones this Chinese New Year.

Marks & Spencer, available in multiple locations.

2. The Elly Store

For the first time, The Elly Store’s CNY 2021 will be a journey around the world with TWO collections, to celebrate things in places we had seen before the world’s borders closed. Shop the Summer Dress in Red Kintsugi ($79 pictured), the Ella Cheongsam in Teal Kintsugi ($74) or the Mandarin Collared Shirt in Red Kintsugi ($49, pictured).

Whether it’s matching outfits for the whole family or just for the kids, this store has got you all sorted out.

The Elly Store, 501 Bukit Timah Rd., #02-31/33 Cluny Court, 259760

3. OETEO

This baby apparel brand won the 2020 Local Brand Super MOM Awards. OETEO focuses on offering thoughtfully designed products for parents and caregivers, highlighting the beautiful and special bond between a parent and child.

Shop its CNY Picks for an uber cute selection of cute prints and pattern for your little one this festive season. Some options like the Voon & Daughters X OETEO Unisex Tee go as low as $6 this CNY! Alternatively, the same Frills Dress ($10, pictured) won’t set you back a pretty penny too.

OETEO, 15 Shaw Rd., #01-01, Teo Industrial Building, 367 953

4. UNIQLO x Beauty In The Pot

Food lovers in Singapore will be thrilled to know that Beauty in The Pot is collaborating with UNIQLO to create one-of-a-kind menu item and kawaii T-shirts to be released only during Chinese New Year for a limited time.

For most Singaporeans, a Chinese New Year celebration isn’t complete without hotpot. To satisfy the locals’ never-ending craving for hotpot, homegrown hotpot chain Beauty in The Pot (BITP) joined hands with UNIQLO to co-create a dish: Ebiko Wasabi Prawn Paste. Made with 100% fresh prawn meat, savour the flavours of Japan with a spicy wasabi twist on BITP’s signature Ebiko Prawn Paste dish.

Ringing in the new Lunar Year means wearing new clothes to symbolize a new beginning. In addition to the Chinese New Year special collaboration, UNIQLO launches a t-shirt series, UNIQLO x Beauty in The Pot: Kawaii Friends – four BITP UTme! T-shirt designs available for purchase at $29.90.

Customers who wear the T-shirt at all BITP outlets will enjoy 50% off the exclusive Ebiko Wasabi Prawn Paste, originally priced at $20.80. Paradise Group members will also get 10% off the BITP UTme! T-shirts when they present the Paradise Group app’s home screen at UNIQLO’s cashier.

The BITP dish will be available for delivery and across all Beauty In The Pot outlets, and the t-shirt will be available for a limited time from Jan 29 to Feb 28 at UNIQLO Orchard Central.

UNIQLO, Level 1 to 3, 181 Orchard Rd., Orchard Central, 238896

5. The Missing Piece

Launched by a mumpreneur, this fashion brand is loved for its sleek silhouettes and luxe details. Its festive kids collection has a few twinning pieces like the Lil’ Clementine Shorts Set ($54.90, pictured) and the Lil’ Daffy Cheongsam ($49.90, pictured). Alternatively, dress up your little one with the Lil’ Man Chambray Rhea Shirt ($49.90) to give him/her a dashing look.