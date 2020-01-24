Cloud cooking land: Indian housewives become gig economy chefs

Rashmi Sahijwala never expected to start working at the age of 59, let alone join India's gig economy -- now she is part of an army of housewives turning their homes into "cloud kitchens" to feed time-starved millennials.

Asia's third-largest economy is battling a slowdown so sharp it is creating a drag on global growth, the International Monetary Fund said Monday, but there are some bright spots.

The gig economy, aided by cheap mobile data and abundant labour, has flourished in India, opening up new markets across the vast nation.

Although Indian women have long battled for access to education and employment opportunities, the biggest hurdle for many is convincing conservative families to let them leave home.

But new apps like Curryful, Homefoodi, and Nanighar are tapping the skills of housewives to slice, dice and prepare meals for hungry urbanites from the comfort of their homes.

The so-called cloud kitchens -- restaurants that have no physical presence and a delivery-only model -- are rising in popularity as there is a boom in food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato.

"We want to be the Uber of home-cooked food," said Ben Mathew, who launched Curryful in 2018, convinced that housewives were a huge untapped resource.

His company -- which employs five people for the app's daily operations -- works with 52 women and three men, and the 31-year-old web entrepreneur hopes to get one million female chefs on-board by 2022.

"We usually train them in processes of sanitisation, cooking, prep time and packaging... and then launch them on the platform," Mathew told AFP.