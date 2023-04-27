Cluckin' good deal: All-you-can-eat chicken rice buffet for only $3 this Labour Day

Touted as one of our national dishes, chicken rice is well loved by locals and foreigners alike.

What if you can have an endless flow of that savoury rice, tender chicken and all the flavourful condiments to your heart's desire?

Sounds too good to be true?

Not if you make your way down to OK Chicken Rice on May 1.

The hawker franchise is offering a chicken rice buffet to all just for Labour Day.

Simply pay $3 and you will be treated to unlimited plates of their famed chicken rice "till you are full and merry".

Of course, you have the option of choosing between roasted and steamed chicken.

The Labour Day promotion also includes other popular dishes on the menu like chicken porridge and chicken curry noodles.

Now before you head down to their stalls, here are the terms and conditions that you should know.

You can't choose the chicken parts for the buffet, and this promo is valid for dine-in customers only.

Also, the buffet privileges extend to the soup, which you would typically enjoy with an order of chicken rice.

And don't worry about being shortchanged on the portion size as the Facebook post promises that each buffet serving will be their "full $4 type standard meal".

Rave reviews

OK Chicken Rice has been in business since 2018.

On Facebook, it has a rating of 4.5 out of 5, with comments praising the brand's chicken rice for being flavourful and affordable.

PHOTO: Facebook/OK Chicken Rice

PHOTO: Facebook/OK Chicken Rice

In addition, the chicken curry noodles are also recommended by diners.

PHOTO: Facebook/OK Chicken Rice

So make your way to one of the eight stalls for a chicken rice feast.

Address:

Block 721 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, Singapore, 560721

Block 3 Saint George Road, Choices Coffeeshop, Singapore, 320003

Block 932 Hougang Avenue 9, Tastebud Coffeeshop, Singapore, 530932

Block 513 Yishun Street 51, Foodgle Coffeeshop, Singapore, 760513

Block 51 Havelock Road , Singapore, 161051

Block 501 West Coast Drive, #01-244, Singapore, 120501

19 Marsiling Lane, #01-283, Singapore, 730019

262 Jurong East Street 24, #01-485 , Singapore, 600262

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

For more original AsiaOne articles, visit here.