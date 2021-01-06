CNY 2021: 7 steamboat delivery options for reunion dinner at home

While it looks like dining out for the upcoming reunion dinner may not really be an option this year, the good news is that you’ll still be able to enjoy a small family gathering at home with a maximum of 8 pax in attendance.

Steamboats are, of course, the default option for such gatherings — they’re delicious, easy to prepare, and you can eat for as long as you like without worrying about the food getting cold.

To help you organise your dinner this year, we’ve checked out these home steamboat delivery options for you. Quick tip, though: it’s time to start booking, as we foresee their services will be in hot demand this year and you won’t want to miss out.

1. Hai Di Lao

Who doesn’t enjoy a good meal (not to mention top-notch service) at Hai Di Lao? While it’s not possible to hire someone to do the noodle dance in your home, you still can have their yummy steamboat, thanks to their delivery service.

Price: $368 for 8 pax (Set D). A delivery fee of $20 applies as well.

What’s included: It looks like cooker rental is still not available (the website hasn’t been updated since circuit breaker) so you’ll have to prepare your own.

However, you can get the best of HDL classics like their tomato soup, Sichuan spicy soup, and signature shrimpwah, among others. There’s even alcohol to order, if you prefer.

Order here. Tel: 6509 4111 (313 Somerset outlet).

2. Hotpot Master

Hotpot Master aims to provide a comprehensive all-in-one steamboat delivery service that’s customisable to your needs — you can choose which type of cooker to rent (including a BBQ cooker plate!), as well as order disposable cutlery from them. Great for a fuss-free reunion dinner.

Price: $238 for 6 pax (Signature HotPot set). An additional fee of $15 applies for one-way delivery without setup, and $80 for the full delivery service including setup and collection of the cooker after you’re done.

What’s included: A choice of up to two soup bases, as well as abalone slices, prawns, shabu pork belly, and the rest of the usual steamboat fare. We like that the soup bases have a wide variety to choose from, including cordyceps flower mushroom and the new suan la fen mala.

Order here. Tel: 6255 0552.

3. The Steamboat Specialist

If you’re looking for a great economical option, the Steamboat Specialist is your guy. Their set for 5 pax is only $98, making them one of the most affordable in Singapore. You’ll also be able to get more dishes on an a la carte basis. The cooker isn’t included though, so you’ll have to have your own.

Price: $98 for 5 pax. Free delivery for a minimum order of $50.

What’s included: Pork belly, yong tau foo, dory fish, golden mushrooms, etc. Utensils are included too. If you’d like to get their collagen chicken broth, it’s an additional $8.

Order here. Tel: 9824 9948.

4. Mr Steamboat

Yeah!!! Chinese New Year is just around the corner. For your reunion meal, nothing beats sitting around the table with... Posted by MR STEAMBOAT 火锅先生 on Sunday, January 3, 2021

Having been around for more than 35 years, Mr Steamboat certainly knows what they’re doing. Apart from their wide range of food options to choose from, they also sell the necessary items like a gas cooker and yuan-yang pot, which is great for new homeowners who don’t have these items yet. Think of all the future steamboat gatherings you’ll be able to host!

Price: $208 for 6 pax. An additional surcharge of $30 for CNY period applies. The cooker and pot are sold separately from their a la carte menu.

What’s included: Three choices of premium meat, one boiled soup base, seafood including fresh tiger prawns and cuttlefish, abalone, and the rest of the usual steamboat fare.

Order here. Tel: 9380 6108.

5. Steamboatdelivery.sg

👩‍👩‍👦‍👦Steamboat King Bundle B (5-6pax)👨‍👦 DIY the perfect shabu shabu in the comfort of your home! This set ($90.00,... Posted by Steamboat King Singapore on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Steamboatdelivery.sg offers plenty of bundles to choose from, as well as the option to do your DIY steamboat if you prefer something more customised. We like that each bundle comes with a free soup base, drinks, desserts, and even a portable stove set — good value for money.

Price: $150 for 8 pax (Steamboat King bundle D). Free delivery above $100.

What’s included: Two soup bases, Norwegian salmon slices, beef and pork shabu, and handmade ramen noodles, as well as the usual plethora of steamboat fare.

The set also includes 3 1.5l drink bottles and fresh fruit. This bundle is meant for 8-10 pax, so rest assured that everyone will have more than enough to eat.

Order here.

6. Beauty in the Pot

A familiar name among hotpot lovers, Beauty in the Pot hits that sweet spot between good service, good food, and affordability. Now you can have it at home too! While they have various bundles for up to 6 pax, you can add on from their a la carte menu.

Price: $131.84 for 5-6 pax (Set C). A delivery fee of $5 is applicable with a minimum order of $70, and free with a minimum order of $100. If you do self-pickup, you can enjoy up to 15per cent off.

What’s included: Two choices of broth, sliced Spanish pork collar, Alaskan crab sticks, silken tofu, and la mian, among others. The steamboat pot and cooker aren’t provided, so you’ll have to prep your own.

Order here. Tel: 6284 8820 (Kinex outlet)

7. COCA

Hailing from Bangkok, COCA offers fusion Thai-Chinese cuisine and boasts specialities such as handmade dumplings and shrimp paste. You’ll be spoilt for choice with their extensive a la carte menu, which you can pick items from to add to your bundle (mango salad after steamboat sounds really good).

Price: $145 for 5-6 pax (Set B). Free delivery for orders above $100.

What’s included: Two soup bases of your choice (including, among others, tom yam soup and the lethal-sounding Merciless Mala), prawns, pork collar, the house special pork paste, plus the usual steamboat dishes. The bundle also includes two portions of green noodles and two portions of their Thai Mama noodles, as well as their in-house chilli sauce.

Order here. Tel: 6734 7887 (Ngee Ann City outlet).

This article was first published in Home & Decor.