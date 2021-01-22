CNY 2021: 8 huat items under $30 to spruce up your work desk

As many of us spend more time than ever at desk it makes sense to find little ways to spruce things up. Whether that means smart storage organisers to keep things tidy, or adding pops of colour to spark our creativity there’s lots of clever ways to brighten things up.
Do it properly and your workspace can become a place you love spending time in. We’ve gathered eight affordable ways to spruce up your desk this Chinese New Year, so you’re ready to start fresh and work more efficiently than ever before!
1. Desktop water cooler
$29.00
When you’re in the zone, sometimes something as little as getting up to fetch a glass of water is enough to disturb your rhythm, so you have to start all over again. Set up this mini water cooler in the corner of your desk and you don’t need to make your flow.
For added benefits fill it with slices of your favourite fruit and you can get added nutrition from your hydration.
2. Artificial Succulents
$19.08
These mini artificial succulents come in concrete planters. Without the upkeep of regular plants, you get to enjoy all the green benefits, without worrying about watering them or worse the plants dying.
This set includes six plants, including an aloe vera, shilian, money leaf, gem lotus, pearl lotus, and a water lily. These look great next to stationery, on a shelf, or by your window.
3. Cotton On smiley pen holder
$14.99
This Smiley Pen Holder will instantly plaster a smile on your face. The adorable design is available in three colours, fitting 20 regular sized pens. It’ll add some welcome warmth to your desk and ensure you don’t end up with pens strewn everywhere.
The ceramic design also means you can use it as a plant pot if you want to add some green to your working environment.
4. Typo tape dispenser
$17.99
Tape is an indispensable piece of office stationery. Whether you need it for work or arts and crafts, this Typo Tape Dispenser will make using tape flawless.
The angular design will help shake things up design wise and the choice of colours means you can tailor it to your space.
5. A3 magnetic planner
$19.99
Map out your week with a reusable weekly planner. Get the satisfaction of ticking off your tasks once you’ve completed them and start a fresh each week with a clear list of things to do.
This makes your day-to-day tasks much easier to follow and the magnetic design means you’ll find it easy to fix to metal surfaces like your fridge door.
6. Foldable LED desk light
$16
Overhead lights can grate and plug in desk lamps have a way of taking over your space. This USB charging light is a mobile alternative, able to move with you and featuring four different light settings so you can tailor things to the time of the day to ensure you keep focused.
Dimmable lighting means you can also adjust brightness.
7. Leather mouse pad
$11.50
This mouse pad is a great opportunity to add colour to your workspace. It comes in 14 different colours, is made from quality materials and is heat resistant, so you can also use it to rest a hot drink while you’re working. It’s a simple touch but an easy way to put your personality on the desk.
8. Desktop felt notice board
$29.99
Affirmations and inspiring quotes are important for motivation. This daily notice board is a great way to keep yourself motivated, making a new daily quote or countdown to something you’re celebrating.
The two-sided board features a felt side and whiteboard so you can swap around your messages to keep things fun. You can mount it on your wall or just stand it in the corner of your desk.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.