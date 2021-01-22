CNY 2021: 8 huat items under $30 to spruce up your work desk

As many of us spend more time than ever at desk it makes sense to find little ways to spruce things up. Whether that means smart storage organisers to keep things tidy, or adding pops of colour to spark our creativity there’s lots of clever ways to brighten things up.

Do it properly and your workspace can become a place you love spending time in. We’ve gathered eight affordable ways to spruce up your desk this Chinese New Year, so you’re ready to start fresh and work more efficiently than ever before!