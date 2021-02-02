CNY 2021: 8 items to elevate your table setting

An evening meal is an opportunity to put technology aside, sit down with each other and talk over the day. It is a daily escape, chance for reflection and opportunity to laugh away the tensions of the working day.

At special events like Chinese New Year, how you set your table is more important than ever, adding to the enjoyment of the meal and offering the perfect set up for a genuine celebration.

From fancy dinnerware to blinged out runners and shiny metallic vases, here are eight way you can make your dining table more exciting this Chinese New Year.

1. INS Nordic ceramic vases, $18.81

This golden vase catches the eye instantly when guests walk into your home. Not only is it great for being at the centre of the table during your delicious Chinese New Year’s dinner, but you can use it throughout the house to create a design moment.

2. To Be Calm Embrace Lavender & Neroli soy candle, $80

To Be Calm Embrace Lavender & Neroli luxurious scented candles are hand-poured in Australia. The fragrance consists of top notes of lavender, citrus peel, and elderberry, middle notes of cumin and neroli petals, and undertones of white jasmine, ylang-ylang, and tuberose.

With a burn time of 80 hours, it is made up of toxic-free coconut and soy wax. With this beauty burning your home will carry a warm, peaceful ambience for a long time, making it perfect to start right before you invite guests over.

3. Banfang European black side cutlery set, $99.75