CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about

Christmas and New Years may be over, but the festivities aren't. With Chinese New Year, it's time to gather the family, eat till you drop, and indulge in some friendly lo hei over reunion dinners.

A glorious 15 day celebration, Chinese New Year officially starts on Saturday, Jan 25, and ends on Saturday, Feb 8.

Apart from the delicious feasts and gatherings with loved ones, Chinese New Year is also about giving and receiving lucky red packets that we affectionately call ang baos (红包).

A symbol of good luck and happiness, these red packets are exchanged during this festive season between close family and relatives.

But just how much should you bao in an ang bao? Here's a rough estimate based on a regular Singaporean's income and not a Crazy Rich Asian's.

PHOTO: SingSaver.com.sg

PARENTS

Well, they brought you up and gave you everything till you started being independent, so they deserve to be given the most. In addition, it is also considered a sign of respect that receive the highest ang bao in the pecking order.

GRANDPARENTS AND IN-LAWS

After your parents, the next in the line will definitely be grandparents or in-laws.

SPOUSE

Here's where lines get blurry. Not everyone practices this anymore considering that many come from a dual-income household.

However, if you decide to, this amount could range from just a token of appreciation to however much your bank account allows (just remember, 'happy spouse, happy life!').