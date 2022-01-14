CNY promotions at NTUC FairPrice: Get 1-for-1 braised abalone, 49% off Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur and more

Planning to stock up your pantry for the upcoming festivities? NTUC FairPrice has got you covered.

From now till Jan 19, the supermarket is having a special Chinese New Year sale.

One promotion to look forward to is their one-for-one offer on New Moon's South Africa Royal Braised Abalone (U.P. $45.80). This is also available online till Jan 20.

Shoppers can also snag two cans of Skylight Australia Superior Abalone for $79.90 (U.P. $110) in stores or grab it online where it's available till Feb 17.

Additionally, there are also special bundle deals where you can get a can of New Moon South Africa Abalone in Brine and six cans of Bird's Nest with Manuka Honey for just $38.80 per set (U.P. $85.60).

Apart from the abalone promotions, other deals that are worth your while include a White Peach Gift Box on sale at $22.80 (U.P. $28.80), Trulife Bird's Nest Rock Sugar that's going for $48.80 (U.P. $59.80) and $29 Bailey's Irish Cream (U.P. $57).

Do note that each customer is limited to four units per product and all items are while stocks last.

The promotions are available at selected NTUC FairPrice outlets and product availability varies from store to store.

Deal ends: Jan 19

