CNY reunion dinner 2026: 20 restaurants under $70++ per person in Singapore

Reunion dinner bookings started in December and some in early January, and if you're only sorting this now, you've probably noticed the good slots are gone.

No need to stress. You don't need to spend $100++ per head just because it's a reunion dinner. We've found 20 restaurants where you can feed your family properly for under $70++ per person-some significantly under.

Dine-in for the full experience, buffets for picky eaters, hotpot for the interactive crowd, delivery if you'd rather host at home. Whatever works for your (extended) family, it's here. Every option's been checked for value, menu variety, and whether it can handle that one uncle who doesn't eat seafood, that cousin who's suddenly vegetarian, and the kids who'll only touch fried rice.

Quick reference: All 20 options

Prices shown are starting points-most scale with party size. CNY Eve typically costs more.

Restaurant Type From Note Ban Heng Delivery $39.67+ Pen Cai + Yu Sheng Paradise Classic Dine-in $47.60++ Multiple outlets Brotzeit Delivery $47++ German + Lo Hei Fu Yuan Dine-in $48.80++ Teochew/Cantonese Concorde Hotel Buffet $50++ Day 2 lunch House of White Bee Hoon Delivery $52.33++ Halal-certified Dian Xiao Er Dine-in $52.80++ Herbal Duck Ling Zhi Vegetarian Dine-in $52.80++ Liat Towers White Restaurant Dine-in $59.50++ Bee Cheng Hiang collab Kok Sen Dine-in $61.80++ Michelin Bib Gourmand Red House Seafood Delivery $64.67++ Est. 1976, Nanyang style Mercure Bugis Buffet $65++ Royale lunch Shangri-La The Line Buffet $68++ Abalone, King Crab Xi Yan Dine-in $68.80++ Minimum 4 pax Pu Tien Dine-in $68.80 nett Michelin-starred M Hotel Hotpot $69++ Steamboat buffet Wok Master Delivery $69.80++ Zi char style Suki-Ya Hotpot $22.90++ Japanese style Holiday Inn Orchard Buffet $35++ Weekday lunch COCA Hotpot Hotpot Buffet Thai-Chinese

Dine-in set menus (8 restaurants)

For families who want the full restaurant experience — someone else cooks, someone else cleans, you just show up and eat.

Paradise Classic-from $47.60++ per pax

Locations: Bedok Mall, Jewel Changi Airport, Marina Bay Link Mall, One Holland Village, Parkway Parade, Pasir Ris Mall, The Woodleigh Mall

Paradise Group runs multiple restaurant brands across Singapore-most priced north of $70++. Paradise Classic is their accessible option, and they're everywhere: Bedok Mall for East siders, Jewel if you're near the airport, Parkway Parade, Pasir Ris Mall, The Woodleigh Mall. You're not asking half the family to travel 45 minutes just for dinner.

Their takeaway Prosperity set (5 pax, $238) works out to $47.60++ per person and includes enough variety to cover a small family gathering without feeling sparse. If you're dining in with 8-10 people and can avoid CNY Eve, the Fortune set drops to $56.80++ per head.

The Harmony set, available on CNY Eve itself, costs more ($68.80++ for 8-10 pax) but stays within range if you're committed to dining out that night.

Fu Yuan Teochew Dining-from $48.80++ per pax

Locations: Clarke Quay, Greenwood Avenue

Fu Yuan does refined Teochew and Cantonese without the premium markup you'd find at hotel restaurants. Their dine-in sets start at $488 for four people ($122 per head) and scale up to 10 pax, which brings the per-person cost down to $48.80++ at the entry tier.

For home gatherings, they offer an exclusive 6-pax takeaway set at $288 ($48 per head), which is the most accessible route if you're keeping numbers small.

Early bird discount: 10 per cent off if you book by Feb 1, 2026. Private dining rooms are available but fill fast, so don't wait if you want one.

Dian Xiao Er-from $52.80++ per pax

Locations: 16 mall locations islandwide (Jurong Point, JEM, VivoCity, Nex, Tampines 1, Jewel, and more)

Dian Xiao Er's in 16 malls across Singapore-Jurong Point for West siders, VivoCity, Nex, Tampines 1, JEM, Jewel. Pick the one closest to where most of your family lives, and you've solved the "why do we always meet on your side" argument before it starts.

Their 8-course Celebration Set runs $528++ for 10 people. Smaller groups pay more per head, so if you can round up to 10 pax, do it. This is reliable Chinese cooking priced for families who want decent food without needing to book three months ahead or explain where the restaurant is.

8-Course Celebration Set:

Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng

Signature Herbal Roast Duck

Steamed white rice

Five additional courses (varies by set)

Complimentary gifts: red packets and keychains

Ling Zhi Vegetarian-from $52.80++ per pax

Location: Liat Towers #05-01, 541 Orchard Road

Ling Zhi's been around since 1991, and they've moved past the mock-meat phase of vegetarian cooking. The CNY sets focus on premium and organic produce, with dishes like braised pumpkin soup with wild morel mushroom and sauteed monkey head mushroom with marmite sauce.

Set Menu F ($528++ for 10 pax) is the most affordable, though you can also go for Set Menu A at $60++ per head with no minimum pax if your group's smaller.

White Restaurant - from $59.50++ per pax

Locations: 9 outlets islandwide (Sembawang, Jewel Changi, IMM, Suntec, Waterway Point, VivoCity, Tampines)

Known for their signature white beehoon, it's silky, savoury, coated in an eggy gravy that's fragrant without being greasy, studded with prawn and sotong.

This year, White Restaurant partnered with Bee Cheng Hiang for a limited-time collaboration: Golden Horse Abundance Yusheng with crispy grilled bak kwa and pulled pork. Available on CNY Eve.

Pro tip: Book the first lunch seating (12-1.30pm) on CNY Eve for 20 per cent off.

Blessings Set ($238++ for 4 pax):

Golden Horse Abundance Yusheng (with bak kwa and pulled pork)

Double-boiled Chicken Soup

Steamed Halibut

Fatt Choy with Mushrooms

Razor Clam and Scallop White Beehoon

Peach Gum Dessert

Kok Sen Restaurant - $61.80++ per pax (Michelin Bib Gourmand)

Location: 4 Keong Saik Road

Kok Sen's a third-generation zi char restaurant that's been on Keong Saik Road since 1970, back when the area was still a red-light district territory. Since then, they have held the Michelin Bib Gourmand for eight consecutive years, which proves you don't need hotel prices to get international recognition.

Their Set As are priced at $618++ for 8-10 people-$61.80++ per head if you're dining with 10. This place gets queues even during regular days. For CNY, those queues turn into full bookings that disappear weeks ahead. If you're eyeing this, don't wait till the last minute to book.

Set A ($618++ for 8-10 pax):

Prosperity Lo Hei

Fish Maw Soup with Shredded Chicken

Deep-Fried Red Grouper

Crispy Roasted Chicken

Luo-Han Vegetables

Spring Onion Prawns

Sweet and Sour Pork Chop

Braised Tofu with Sea Cucumber

Stir-Fried Ee-Fu Noodles

Yam Paste Dessert

Xi Yan - $68.80++ per pax

Locations: Shaw Centre, PLQ Parkside

Xi Yan started as a private dining concept and now runs two casual spots. Their Happiness 6-Course Set ($68.80++ per pax, minimum four pax) scales easily-add more people at the same rate, which is useful if your reunion count's uncertain.

All sets come with generous yusheng loaded with raw salmon, tuna, swordfish, salmon roe, and over 10 types of greens. Good option if you're not committing to a full 10-person table.

Happiness 6-Course Set:

Signature Prosperity Yu Sheng (with salmon and ikura)

Salt-Baked Chicken

Prawns in Fermented Bean Curd Miso Sauce

Hakka Dongpo Pork Belly with Mei Cai

Superior Fish Soup with Diced Prawns and Cuttlefish

Pan-Fried Gula Melaka Nian Gao

Pu Tien - $68.80 nett per pax (Michelin-starred)

Locations: 20+ outlets islandwide

Pu Tien's Fujian-style cooking earned them a Michelin star for seven consecutive years. Hailing from Putian, Fujian, what started as a coffee shop on Kitchener Road has grown to over 100 outlets globally. The cuisine majors on fresh ingredients-their signature 100-second yellow croaker is cooked fast to preserve its buttery, tender flesh.

Pricing scales with group size, and smaller groups pay more. Couples can expect to pay $74 per person for the 2-pax set. If you can gather 10 people-combine two nuclear families, rope in the in-laws-you get the best rates.

Prosperity Set ($668 nett for 10 pax):

Prosperity Yusheng with Abalone

Claypot Braised Sea Cucumber with Chestnut

Deep-Fried Squirrel Yellow Croaker

Prosperity Prawns

Deep-Fried Pork Trotter with Salt and Pepper

Homemade Silky Bean Curd

Longevity Noodles

Cordyceps Flower with Crab Meat Soup

Glutinous Rice Balls in Red Bean Soup

Buffets (4 hotels)

The family WhatsApp group can't agree on a set menu. Aunty doesn't eat prawns, brother's suddenly keto, the kids only want chicken rice, and someone's bringing a vegetarian girlfriend. Twenty messages later, you're still negotiating.

Buffets are your solution. Everyone picks what they want, no wasted food, no one complaining about dishes they didn't order. These hotel buffets stay under $70++ and actually let your family eat what they like.

Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre - from $35++ (Weekday lunch)

Available: Jan 5 to Feb 22, 2026

Holiday Inn's running a weekday lunch buffet at $35++ per adult from early January through late February, which makes it the cheapest hotel buffet option by far. The CNY-specific menu runs Feb 16-18, 2026 at $158++ per adult, but there's a 1-for-1 promo that effectively brings it down to $79 per head-still under our $70 threshold if you're willing to round up slightly.

The spread includes a complimentary Prosperity Braised Seafood Pot for groups of 4+ adults, plus the usual hotel buffet mix: Chinese mains, international dishes, desserts.

Concorde Hotel Singapore-from $50++ (Day 2 lunch)

Location: Spices Cafe

Concorde's CNY buffet at Spices Cafe runs $50++ for lunch on Day 2 (Feb 18, 2026), which is the lowest-priced slot. CNY Eve dinner is $128++ per adult, Day 1 lunch and dinner are $98++, and Day 2 dinner jumps to $78++.

All slots include complimentary salmon yusheng and select dishes like baked half lobster with cheese (Day 1) or free-flow wine, beer, or juice. Early bird discount: 10 per cent off if you book and pay before Feb 1, 2026.

Good for families who want a proper buffet spread without committing to CNY Eve pricing.

Mercure Singapore Bugis-from $65++ (Lunch)

Location: Royale

Mercure's Royale buffet runs CNY specials from Feb 13-18, 2026, with lunch priced at $65-80++ depending on the day. The spread includes fresh seafood on ice, salads, hot dishes, Middle Road laksa, Thai boat noodles, soto ayam, and a dessert bar with Thai bubur cha cha and banana kolak.

Day 1 and 2 lunches are $65++ per adult, whilst dinners range from $75-100++. Not the cheapest option, but the multi-cuisine approach works if you're feeding a group that doesn't want strictly Chinese food.

Shangri-La Singapore (The Line)-$68++ (Festive lunch)

Available: Feb 2-13, 2026, Feb 23 - March 3, 2026 (lunch only)

The Line's festive lunch buffet is priced at $68++ per adult during the lead-up and tail-end of CNY. The spread includes premium items like abalone, Alaskan king crab, kanpachi sashimi, Hokkaido scallop, and Yu Sheng with smoked salmon, alongside braised pork knuckle, hot dishes, seafood on ice, and desserts.

This is Shangri-La quality at a lunch price point, which makes it one of the stronger buffet options if you're dining before or after the peak CNY days. Skip CNY Eve and Day 1-2 if you want to stay under $70 — those slots price higher.

Hotpot (3 restaurants)

Hotpot works differently for reunion dinners — it's less about impressing relatives with an eight-course spread and more about everyone holding conversations whilst cooking together.

All-you-can-eat pricing per person means you know the damage upfront. No surprise bills when someone keeps ordering extra prawns.

Suki-Ya-$22.90++ per adult

Locations: Multiple outlets

Looking for something oriental but less traditional, Suki-Ya runs Japanese-style hotpot with straightforward pricing that doesn't change based on the day: $22.90++ per adult, $15.90++ per child, kids under 5 eat free. The menu includes premium meats, fresh vegetables, seafood like salmon, mussels, and scallops, plus various broths.

No CNY surcharge mentioned, which is rare to hear. Most places jack up prices for the festive period. Worth calling to confirm your booking from 16-18 Feb 2026.

M Hotel Singapore City Centre (The Buffet Restaurant) - from $69++

Available: Jan 15 to Feb 13, 2026

M Hotel's Prosperity Hotpot Dinner Buffet starts at $69++ on weekdays (Sun-Thu) and jumps to $79++ on Fri-Sat. CNY Eve pricing is higher ($79-89++ depending on seating), and Days 1-2 drop back to $69++.

The spread includes MSG-free broths, a lunar-new-year-specific Ooh! Lala broth, homemade noodles, fresh seafood, premium meats, and CNY specials like grilled tiger prawn skewers and beef brisket gulai.

Go on a weekday to stay under $70, or hit the weekend if you want the lobster.

COCA Hotpot - all-you-can-eat buffet

Locations: Ngee Ann City, Suntec City

Available: Feb 14-18, 2026 (à la carte not available during this period)

COCA runs Thai-Chinese hotpot, blending Bangkok flavours with Cantonese home-style cooking.

They also offer Pen Cai for $88 (13 premium ingredients), available for takeaway. Pricing for the buffet wasn't listed, but their delivery sets (Fortune COCA Set at $288 for 5-6 pax) suggest per-head costs in the $48-58 range, which would keep it under $70. Confirm pricing when booking.

Delivery and takeaway (5 restaurants)

Some families skip restaurants entirely. Maybe your place is bigger, maybe the grandparents can't handle restaurant noise anymore, or maybe you'd just rather not coordinate transport for 12 people. These delivery and takeaway sets give you restaurant-quality food without the logistics.

Ban Heng - $39.67+ per pax (Delivery)

Locations: Boon Keng, Orchid Country Club

Ban Heng's delivery saves you the afternoon in the kitchen whilst keeping costs down. They've been doing Teochew and Cantonese cuisine since 1972, so after 50+ years, they know exactly how much dried oyster and smoked duck belong in a proper Pen Cai.

At $238 plus GST for 4-6 people, you're looking at under $40 per head. No service charge-just GST — which is why the final bill doesn't sting. They throw in complimentary yusheng too, so you're covered when everyone insists on tossing for prosperity.

What's included:

Pen Cai with cold crab, prawns, black fish, dried oyster, smoked duck, roast chicken, braised meats, Chinese sausage, and sea moss

Complimentary Yu Sheng

Assorted Seafood in Claypot (shark's fin, abalone, sea cucumber, dried scallops, mushrooms, pig's trotter)

Brotzeit - $47++ per pax (Delivery)

Available: Feb 9 to March 3, 2026

Not every reunion dinner needs to be Chinese. Brotzeit's Fortune Combo ($188 for 3-4 pax) pairs smoked salmon Lo Hei with slow-roasted Spanish suckling pig, bacon sauerkraut, and potato salad. It's festive without pretending to be traditional, which works if your family's open to mixing things up.

The Prosperity Combo ($168 for 4-6 pax) swaps the pig for their signature platter: pork knuckle, ribs, schnitzels, sausages.

House of White Bee Hoon-$52.33++ per pax (Halal-certified)

House of White Bee Hoon is MUIS Halal-certified, which makes it one of the few options for Muslim families looking for Chinese-style reunion dinners. Their 4-6 pax set works out to $52.33++ per head for six people.

The set's seafood-forward, which is on-brand for a restaurant named after a noodle dish, and it solves the halal challenge without compromising on the reunion dinner format.

4-6 pax set ($314):

Yu Sheng with Sliced Abalone

Classic Appetiser Platter

Steamed Soon Hock

Butter Prawns

Lemon Duck

Lala White Bee Hoon

Dessert

Red House Seafood-$64.67++ per pax

Red House Seafood's been around since 1976, with 50 years of preparing Nanyang-style seafood. With cooking techniques hailing from the Canton, Fujian, and Hainan region, and blended with local Malay, Indian, and Peranakan influences, Red House is bound to be a delight for your palettes.

Their Lucky Reunion Take Home Set works out to $64.67++ per person if you're feeding six. If you're feeling a bit luxurious, their Prosperity Yu Sheng with Australian lobster and abalone is $138 for 8-10 people.

Lucky Reunion Take Home Set ($388 for 4-6 pax):

Abalone Yu Sheng

Treasure Pot (abalone, sea cucumber, dried oysters, braised meats)

Giant Grouper Claypot

Lotus Leaf Rice

Purple Glutinous Rice Cake

Wok Master - $69.80++ per pax

Wok Master does big, bold zi char flavours designed for festive tables. That's $69.80++ per head for a 10-person set, which is just under the threshold. The set's built for groups — if you're feeding fewer than 10, the per-person cost climbs.

This is zi char comfort food scaled up for reunion dinners, which works if your family's not looking for refinement, just satisfaction.

10-Pax CNY Set ($698):

Abalone Yu Sheng

Scallop Fish Maw Soup

Deep-Fried Garoupa

Fortune Claypot Chicken

Fried Prawn Balls

Braised Abalone with Vegetables

Eight Treasures Lotus Leaf Rice

Dessert

Book smart, eat well

Reunion dinner's the one meal where the whole family shows up — which means the food better be worth everyone clearing their schedules. Whether you're feeding four people or 14, these options keep you under $70++ without settling for mediocre spreads or restaurants where half the table complains afterwards.

Pick your spot, make the booking, forward this to your family WhatsApp group so everyone knows what to expect. They're probably scrolling the chat every hour waiting for someone to just decide already.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.