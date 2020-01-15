CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble

With everything decked out in vibrant hues of red and speakers blaring "dong dong qiang" around the neighbourhood supermarkets, it's hard to ignore how Chinese New Year (CNY) is just around the corner.

Kudos to the people whose houses have been designated as the meet-up point for friends and family to congregate — if you haven't commenced spring cleaning, you'd best get started now.

In addition to themed CNY decorations according to the zodiac, you'll also have to stock up food and drinks to host hordes of tired, sweaty and hungry visitors descending on your abode come Jan 25.

For the budget-conscious heading over to JB for cheaper alternatives, be aware of the rules and regulations about bringing in the following popular CNY buys.

After all, you wouldn't want to bear the consequences of being penny wise and pound foolish, right?

BAK KWA, LAP CHEONG AND OTHER MEAT PRODUCTS

As the first day of CNY looms closer, bak kwa (Chinese pork jerky) prices tend to soar and the queues for top brands will start to snake.

Unfortunately, livestock, meat and meat products can only be imported from a list of SFA-approved countries, and Malaysia's not one of them.

Yes, that means it's illegal to bring bak kwa, lap cheong (cured dried sausages) and even fast-food items like fried chicken through the checkpoint.

If you're thinking of getting creative, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has highlighted cases of people trying (and failing) to smuggle in bak kwa so I wouldn't even try.

Another definite no-no is bringing in eggs — the only approved sources are Australia, New Zealand and Sweden, and even then there's a limit of 30 eggs per person.

ALCOHOL

To all those thinking of stocking up on cheap beer for their alcohol-inclined guests, you're better off scoring deals by buying in bulk from local supermarkets instead of those in Malaysia.

Note that there are no duty-free concessions on alcohol available for travellers arriving from Malaysia.

BIRD'S NEST

Thinking of gifting someone bird's nest when you go over to bai nian (CNY visitations)?

According to SFA regulations, no more than 1kg of clean dried bird's nest is allowed to be brought into Singapore, although it's good to note that there are no limits placed on the value of bird's nest allowed.

FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

Cooking up a storm for your annual reunion dinner?

If you need to cut costs because you'll be feeding an army, do note that SFA allows each person to bring in "a small, reasonable quantity" of fresh fruits and veggies for personal consumption.

They've specified that a hand-carried size of fruit and vegetable products can be brought in, so just don't go bringing back boxes after boxes of produce if you don't want to get a permit or the threat of a fine.

SEAFOOD

Some families need every type of meat to be present during their reunion dinners, and the good news is that seafood can be brought over to Singapore with the exception of oysters.

However, each person is only allowed a maximum of 5kg for fish products and 2kg for frozen cooked crabmeat and prawn meat.

PHOTO: Singapore Food Agency

FIRECRACKERS AND 'POP POP' CRACKERS

It's well-known that bringing in chewing gum for the intent of selling it in Singapore is illegal.

However, did you know firecrackers, tube sparklers (fire-spewing barrels often used as oversized birthday candles overseas) and 'pop pop' novelty fireworks cannot be brought in as well?

You're better off finding some of those old school sparklers that are sold here instead. But of course, they should always be used responsibly.

POTTED PLANTS

For those who love sprucing up their homes come CNY with the help of festive plants and blooms, your best best is getting them from local nurseries like Far East Flora and Candy Floriculture.

The SFA has specific guidelines for bringing in potted plants and those who want to do so must be prepared to show a phytosanitary certificate from the country of origin and an import permit, among other things.

According to the ICA website, items without proper licenses or authorisation may be retained by an officer and referred to the authorities for approval.

Those who have had things confiscated will be given a warehouse deposit receipt to claim their item after the relevant authorities have issued approval to bring it into Singapore.

TL;DR? Check out this table below.

