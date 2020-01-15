CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble

PHOTO: Instagram/ paradigm.jb
Joey Lee
Joey Lee
AsiaOne

With everything decked out in vibrant hues of red and speakers blaring "dong dong qiang" around the neighbourhood supermarkets, it's hard to ignore how Chinese New Year (CNY) is just around the corner.

Kudos to the people whose houses have been designated as the meet-up point for friends and family to congregate — if you haven't commenced spring cleaning, you'd best get started now.

In addition to themed CNY decorations according to the zodiac, you'll also have to stock up food and drinks to host hordes of tired, sweaty and hungry visitors descending on your abode come Jan 25.

For the budget-conscious heading over to JB for cheaper alternatives, be aware of the rules and regulations about bringing in the following popular CNY buys.

After all, you wouldn't want to bear the consequences of being penny wise and pound foolish, right?

BAK KWA, LAP CHEONG AND OTHER MEAT PRODUCTS

As the first day of CNY looms closer, bak kwa (Chinese pork jerky) prices tend to soar and the queues for top brands will start to snake.

Unfortunately, livestock, meat and meat products can only be imported from a list of SFA-approved countries, and Malaysia's not one of them.

Yes, that means it's illegal to bring bak kwa, lap cheong (cured dried sausages) and even fast-food items like fried chicken through the checkpoint.

If you're thinking of getting creative, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has highlighted cases of people trying (and failing) to smuggle in bak kwa so I wouldn't even try.

‘Bak Kwa’ or not? Over the last two days, officers at Woodlands checkpoint had detected two cases of ‘Bak Kwa’ (or the...

Posted by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Thursday, 8 February 2018

Thinking of bringing this ‘bak’ for Lunar New Year? Think again! ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint detected two...

Posted by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Wednesday, 16 January 2019

Another definite no-no is bringing in eggs — the only approved sources are Australia, New Zealand and Sweden, and even then there's a limit of 30 eggs per person.

ALCOHOL

To all those thinking of stocking up on cheap beer for their alcohol-inclined guests, you're better off scoring deals by buying in bulk from local supermarkets instead of those in Malaysia.

Note that there are no duty-free concessions on alcohol available for travellers arriving from Malaysia.

BIRD'S NEST

Thinking of gifting someone bird's nest when you go over to bai nian (CNY visitations)?

According to SFA regulations, no more than 1kg of clean dried bird's nest is allowed to be brought into Singapore, although it's good to note that there are no limits placed on the value of bird's nest allowed.

FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

Cooking up a storm for your annual reunion dinner?

If you need to cut costs because you'll be feeding an army, do note that SFA allows each person to bring in "a small, reasonable quantity" of fresh fruits and veggies for personal consumption.

They've specified that a hand-carried size of fruit and vegetable products can be brought in, so just don't go bringing back boxes after boxes of produce if you don't want to get a permit or the threat of a fine.

SEAFOOD

Some families need every type of meat to be present during their reunion dinners, and the good news is that seafood can be brought over to Singapore with the exception of oysters.

However, each person is only allowed a maximum of 5kg for fish products and 2kg for frozen cooked crabmeat and prawn meat.

PHOTO: Singapore Food Agency

FIRECRACKERS AND 'POP POP' CRACKERS

It's well-known that bringing in chewing gum for the intent of selling it in Singapore is illegal.

However, did you know firecrackers, tube sparklers (fire-spewing barrels often used as oversized birthday candles overseas) and 'pop pop' novelty fireworks cannot be brought in as well?

You're better off finding some of those old school sparklers that are sold here instead. But of course, they should always be used responsibly.

POTTED PLANTS

For those who love sprucing up their homes come CNY with the help of festive plants and blooms, your best best is getting them from local nurseries like Far East Flora and Candy Floriculture.

The SFA has specific guidelines for bringing in potted plants and those who want to do so must be prepared to show a phytosanitary certificate from the country of origin and an import permit, among other things.

According to the ICA website, items without proper licenses or authorisation may be retained by an officer and referred to the authorities for approval.

Those who have had things confiscated will be given a warehouse deposit receipt to claim their item after the relevant authorities have issued approval to bring it into Singapore.

TL;DR? Check out this table below.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

joeylee@asiaone.com

More about
Johor Baru illegal Chinese New Year CNY 2020

TRENDING

Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Retired actress Cherie Chung, 59, amazes fans with youthful looks
Retired actress Cherie Chung, 59, amazes fans with youthful looks
Electrocuted and beaten: S&#039;porean kidnapped in Thailand recounts his painful ordeal
Electrocuted and beaten: S'porean kidnapped in Thailand recounts his painful ordeal
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road

SERVICES