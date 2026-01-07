'CNY surcharge' for curry rice at Admiralty food court sparks debate, stall operator responds

With Chinese New Year over a month away, one diner at a food court in Admiralty was surprised to find a festive surcharge added to her bill.

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday (Jan 6), Benard Peh posted a photo of his friend's receipt for chicken cutlet curry rice from Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang, located in Cantine Corner by Kopitiam at Admiralty Place, showing a $1 "CNY surcharge".

"Honestly, I'm crashing out. CNY surcharge for food? It's only January," he wrote.

The post soon drew reactions from netizens, with many expressing confusion and dissatisfaction about the early surcharge in the comments section.

One asked: "What nonsense is this?" while another said: "What? So early CNY?"

Chinese New Year surcharges are typically implemented during the festive week, unlike beauty services which begin to charge extra in the weeks leading up to the public holiday, one netizen pointed out.

Amid the online backlash, an employee at the stall clarified on Wednesday that the additional charge was for extra curry sauce or vegetables, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The employee explained that the stall's point-of-sale (POS) system did not have a separate option for additional curry sauce, so the "CNY surcharge" option was used instead.

According to the employee, she had explained this to the customer during the transaction.

She also said that the POS system has since been updated to remove the Chinese New Year surcharge option and add one for additional curry sauce.

The food court's $1 Chinese New Year surcharge is imposed only on the first and second days of Chinese New Year, according to a Kopitiam staff whom Shin Min spoke to.

Benard, however, told AsiaOne that his friend was not charged when she asked for extra curry sauce for the same order in the past.

Although she paid an additional $1 this time, she did not receive more curry.

When she asked about the surcharge, the staff replied there was "no choice" due to "material costs".

AsiaOne has reached out to Kopitiam for more information.

In 2025, the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) urged businesses to be transparent about seasonal surcharges and price hikes during the festive season.

CNA reported that the organisation had received nine complaints in 2024 over festive surcharges, up from six in 2023 and four in 2022.

Customers said they were not informed of surcharges of up to 30 per cent before they engaged beauty services and car washes.

