CNY survival guide: How to gracefully deal with the 7 types of relatives you meet

They really make your blood boil sometimes, but you don't want to sour relationships by blowing your top either.

Here's how to deal with those pesky relatives and still keep the peace.

THE ANG BAO FREELOADER

​She has four children and she makes sure that none of them (and her maid) miss a single ang bao opportunity.

You give her the benefit of the doubt - until you realise that she's been slyly giving token $4 sums in her ang baos compared to the $8 everyone's been giving her kids.

What to do: Either adjust your ang bao for her family accordingly (put a rubber band around this pile), or draw on your inner zen. After all, there's no reason for the kids to be shortchanged on her account, right?

THE BUAY PAISEH COUSIN

He brazenly loads up on the best ingredients at all family dinners. There's little consideration about whether everyone else has had a fair share, and he's not shy at all about going "Wah, that bottle of wine looks good. Eh, share lah!"

What to do: When bringing out the good stuff to the reunion table, make sure you proclaim loudly how many pieces each family member should get. Or distribute what you can. But for things like wine meant for private consumption, keep them hidden away.

THE ETERNAL BRAGGART