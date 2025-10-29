Coach Restaurant to debut at Jewel Changi Airport on Oct 31

New York designer fashion brand Coach is opening yet another F&B establishment in Singapore — this time with The Coach Restaurant, which will debut at Jewel Changi Airport this Friday (Oct 31), a statement announced yesterday (Oct 28).

A modern steakhouse concept, the new restaurant draws inspiration from the brand's hometown of New York City with an inspired interior featuring leather nooks and full-sized yellow taxi cabs.

The restaurant overlooks Jewel's Rain Vortex and is a 56-seater including a 10-seat bar as well as a 10-seat chef's counter with views of the open kitchen.

It is also connected to the Coach store at Jewel Changi Airport.

The Coach Restaurant's menu, like its interior, is inspired by the Big Apple, with menu items like the caviar-topped Black and White Bagel inspired by New York's black and white cookies, Crab Cakes spiced with Old Bay seasoning and the Porterhouse — an iconic New York City steakhouse cut.

For the meat lovers, USDA Prime cuts and Japanese Satsuma Wagyu A5 are also on the menu — each served with roasted garlic and pats of butter shaped in Coach's signature 'C' logo.

In the spirit of the city that never sleeps, the restaurant also offers a Street Eats menu, filled with iconic street bites like New York City-style pizza slices, hot dogs and the Coach Cheeseburger.

Those with a sweet tooth can look forward to the 20-Layer Chocolate Cake, PB&J Baked Alaska and of course, the classic New York Cheesecake.

Helming the restaurant is head chef Kurt Sombero, the former sous chef of the one-Michelin-starred barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends and ex-head chef of Meatsmith in Little India.

Said Todd Kahn, CEO and brand president of Coach: "Every detail, from the placemats and aprons to the porterhouse steak, has been thoughtfully designed with the Coach culture in mind.

"Today's consumer, especially Gen Z, craves experiences that are authentic, immersive and culturally relevant. Our goal is always to meet them where they are, in ways that feel fresh and unmistakably Coach."

Coach currently has two F&B establishments in Singapore: The Coach Bar at the Coach Play Shophouse at Keong Saik and The Coach Coffee Shop, a cafe at Weave, Resorts World Sentosa.

Address: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, #1-207, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm daily

