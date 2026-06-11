Hotpot restaurant Coca to close Takashimaya outlet after 30 years

Coca has long been a familiar name at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

But now, it's time to bid goodbye as the Thai hotpot restaurant announced that the last day of service for its Ngee Ann City outlet will be on June 14, after 30 years in operation.

"For the past three decades, we have had the privilege of serving countless hotpot meals, celebrations, family gatherings, birthday dinners and meaningful moments around the table. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of our Coca Takashimaya journey," the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post on May 29.

As part of its farewell, Coca Takashimaya also announced a Two-for-Two Signature Weekday Dinner Buffet promotion, where a minimum group of four adults can pay for two diners instead of four by quoting "Taka Farewell".

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The deal is available until June 12 and only applicable for Signature Dinner Buffets at the Takashimaya outlet.

For reference, the usual price for the Signature Dinner Buffet per adult on a weekday is $52++.

"Let's make our final days at Takashimaya extra special, filled with good food, warm memories and one more meaningful Coca hotpot experience together," the restaurant added.

With the closure of the Takashimaya branch, Coca's Suntec City outlet, which first opened in 2018, will be its last remaining outlet in Singapore.

Coca also shuttered its Kallang Leisure Park branch, which first opened in 2015, in March 2025 after a decade in business.

Founded in Bangkok, Coca opened its first Singapore outlet at Takashimaya Shopping Centre in 1987. It is known for its Thai-Chinese hotpot combining Thai cuisine with traditional elements of Cantonese home-style cooking.

The restaurant offers six types of soup bases: Tomato, Thai Tom Yum, Mala, Double Boiled Treasure, Hua Diao Phoenix and Collagen.

Its house specialties include Fish Glue, Shrimp Paste and Handmade Dumplings, among others.

Address: 391 Orchard Road, #04-23, Singapore 238872

Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm (Monday to Thursday), 11.30am to 3pm, 5pm to 10.30pm (Friday), 11.30am to 10.30pm (Saturday and Sunday)

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carol.ong@asiaone.com