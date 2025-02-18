Cocktail bar Smoke & Mirrors at National Gallery Singapore to close after 9 years, but 'this isn't goodbye'

After nine years at the iconic National Gallery Singapore, Smoke & Mirrors will be closing.

The award-winning bar, perched atop the Gallery, announced the news in an Instagram post on Jan 24.

Its last day will be on March 15.

"Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey—your support, friendship, and stories have made this space truly special for us," read the post.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DFNaWv2t5TD/[/embed]

However, this doesn't mean that the bar will be permanently shuttering. While full details have not been released, it hinted that "this isn't goodbye".

"We can’t wait to share what's next, stay tuned."

A press release on Feb 14 revealed that the bar is closing because it has come to the end of its lease agreement.

To make its last few weeks at National Gallery Singapore memorable, Smoke & Mirrors invited its patrons to join them for "a last hurrah", happening from now till March 15.

During this period, guests can share their favourite flavours and spirits with bartenders, who will craft them a bespoke cocktail tailored to their unique tastes.

For the month of February, the bar has partnered with Hendrick's Gin to create four exclusive cocktails which combine to spell the word "love" — Love Spell, Obsessed With You, Velvet Romance and Enchanted Rose.

Whiskey enthusiasts can also look forward to an exclusive event with The Balvenie, which will also happen throughout February.

This will feature three The Balvenie whiskies — The Balvenie Stories 12 The Sweet Toast of American Oak, The Balvenie Stories 14 The Week of Peat, and The Balvenie Stories 14 American Bourbon Barrel.

Additionally, in celebration of World Margarita Day on Feb 22, Smoke & Mirrors will also partner with tequila purveyors Codigo for the All Things Margs 2025 activation.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGLF_PqtGYS/[/embed]

This event will run from Feb 19 to March 2, and guests will have the opportunity to enjoy three distinctive Codigo margarita-style cocktails — Tommy's Margarita, Pippo and Codi-palada.

On top of that, the bar will be hosting acclaimed bartenders from across Asia.

On Feb 23, there will be Taipei's MQ Marquee, followed by a special takeover on March 3 by Dedy Pratama, Bar Supervisor at Bali's Numero Quattro and recent winner of Indonesia's Buffalo Trace Perfectly Untamed Bartender Competition.

[[nid:714123]]

melissateo@asiaone.com