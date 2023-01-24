Cocktails to drink in the Year of the Water Rabbit

Between all the festive feasting, convivial gatherings, and red packets, we look forward to all things related to our Chinese Zodiac signs during Chinese New Year.

From lucky days to lucky numbers, all we want is a good year. Whether you are into the Chinese Zodiac, need some drink suggestions, or are just looking for a reason to drink, here are some cocktails based on your Chinese Zodiac in the year of the Water Rabbit.

Rat

People born in the years 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960.

Lucky Colours: Blue, Gold, Green

Like Remy the Rat in Ratatouille, people born in the year of the Rat are known to be smart and resourceful. They also represent frugality in Chinese culture and are highly observant. This means they will have no problem locating a speakeasy bar.

Sociable rats that stay Cobbled Together ($25++) will enjoy the citrusy mix of 28HKS Sherry Blend with Smokey Monkey Whiskey and Cointreau, along with pineapple, Lactic Oolong, Grapefruit, and Mint. Leave it to the Rats to sniff out a good (value) reason to hang out at one of Asia’s 50 best bars.

Cobbled Together is available at 28 HongKong Street, located at 28 Hong Kong Street, Singapore 059667, p.+65 8318 0328. Open Sun -Wed 6pm -1am, Thu – Sat 6pm -2am.

Ox

The Gibson.

People born in the years 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961.

Lucky Colours: White, Yellow, Green

The Ox is the strongest animal among the 12 Chinese Zodiac. As the “good helper” on the farms, the Ox is known to be diligent, dependable, and patient.

A strong drink that befits the strength of the Ox, in its lucky colours, is The Gibson ($25++). Roku gin is stirred with a homemade sake vermouth for a dry, umami flavour with a hint of fruitiness. This is one drink to patiently uncover new undertones by savouring the drink with its trio of condiments (seasonal pickle, pickled onion, smoked quail egg).

The Gibson is available at Gibson, located at 20 Bukit Pasoh Road, Level 2, Singapore 089834, p. +65 9114 8385. Open Mon, Wed-Thu 6pm-12am, Fri-Sat 6pm-2am, and Sun 6pm-12am. Happy Hour runs daily from opening to 7.30pm.

Tiger

Levant Bar.

People born in the years 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962.

Lucky colours: Blue, Grey, Orange

Tigers are revered in Chinese culture for their bravery and strength. As King of beasts, they are so powerful that they keep evil away; this is why tiger motifs are often used on Chinese clothes or accessories. Tigers will start the year with a bang this year, so raise your glasses and toast with The Old Levanter ($36++).

Blended with Port Charlotte 10yo, Woodford Reserve, Tarocco Orange, Aged Levatine Bitters, and Pedro Ximénez, this bold and spiced drink is fitting for the courageous Tiger.

The Old Levanter is available at Levant Bar, located at 32 Tras St, Level 4, Singapore 078972, p. +65 6304 3298. Open daily 5pm -12am.

Rabbit

Triple Happiness

People born in the years 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963

Lucky Colours: Pink, Red, Purple

Elegant, ingenious, and kind, rabbits are seen as a symbol of peace, prosperity, and longevity in Chinese culture. And since this is the year of the Water Rabbit, 2023 is foretold as a year of hope.

Virtuous rabbits can look to the cocktail Triple Happiness ($25) to elevate their fortune. The traditional whisky sour takes on a Chinese twist, with homemade red dates and ginseng syrup, and auspiciously adorned with a red, strawberry powder stencilled “good fortune” on the top.

Triple Happiness is available at Quaich Bar Wanderlust, located at 80 Middle Rd, Level 1 InterContinental Hotel, Singapore 188966, p. +65 9818 0885. Open Mon -Thu 6pm -1am, Fri 6pm -2am. Closed on Sat and Sun.

Dragon

Blooming Gratitude

People born in the years 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964

Lucky Colours: Gold, Silver, Greyish White

As a mythical being, the Dragon is seen to be exceptionally talented and lucky in all things. They are also charismatic and confident risk-takers who dislike adhering to traditions, making them the ideal symbols of imperial leadership.

A cocktail like Blooming Gratitude ($25++) will speak to the untraditional side of the Dragon. Served in a tea ceremony form, the spirit-forward tipple is crafted with Martell Noblige and chrysanthemum-infused Lillet Blanc and finished with vermouth and sherry.

Blooming Gratitude is available for a limited time from now until 4 Feb 2023 at Junior the Pocket Bar – House of the Water Rabbit, located at 6 Ann Siang Hill, Singapore 069787, p+ 65 81211462. Open Tues – Sat 6pm -12am. Closed Sun and Mon.

Snake

People born in the years 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965

Lucky Colours: Black, Red, Yellow

Snakes are like “little dragons,” so they are revered creatures that are believed to be wise and knowledgeable. They are known to be calm observers with exceptional intuition. People born under the sign of the snake enjoy worldly comforts.

Hence, an artisanal cocktail in all the lucky colours, like 3000 – Robert Downey Jr. ($26++) in one of the world’s top-ranked bars, would hit the spot. This delicately sweet drink combines Flor de Cana 12 Years Rum with Chocolate and Vanilla Cream and finishes with Strawberry Dust in the shape of Iron Man’s arc reactor.

3000- Robert Downey Jr. is available at Manhattan Bar, located at Level 2, Conrad Singapore Orchard, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715, p. +65 6725 3377. Open Wed-Thu 5pm-12am, Fri-Sat 5pm-1am, Sun 12pm-3pm (Adults-only cocktail brunch). Closed Mon & Tue.

Horse

People born in the years 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954

Lucky Colours: Yellow and Green

Talented, dynamic, and active, Horses enjoy being around people, at events and parties, and entertaining others with their sharp sense of humour. Although this year is said to be a year of ups and downs, romance is on the cards. Boost your luck and drink your lucky colour in the elevated version of whisky green tea – K-TEA-V ($24++).

This jade green drink sees absinthe, green barley, matcha, and crème de cacao stirred into the base of Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Whisky. With botanical flavours from matcha and green barley and smoothness from crème de cacao, this is a fun drink that matches the energetic vibes of horses.

K-TEA-V is available at Nutmeg & Clove, located at 8 Purvis St, Singapore 188587, p. +65 9389 9301. Open Mon-Thu 5pm -12am, Fri- Sat 5pm -1am. Closed on Sun.

Sheep

People born in the years 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955

Lucky Colours: Brown, Red, Purple

People under the zodiac sign of the sheep enjoy being in groups. However, they tend to be reserved and dislike being the centre of attention. They are incredibly perceptive and creative and have a great sense of justice.

This year is about reframing perspectives; Justice ($22) can be a pleasure if it comes in the form of a cocktail. Infusing bay leaf, sweet vermouth, cynar and lavender bitters into gin, the bitter-sweet and earthy drink is smoked with applewood for a dry, smoky finish.

Justice is available at The Secret Mermaid, located at 10 Collyer Quay, #B1-09 Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315, p. +65 6634 8593. Open Mon-Fri 5pm-11pm. Closed Sat and Sun.

Monkey

Monkey God (left).

People born in the years 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956

Lucky Colours: White, Blue, Gold

The playful Monkey is highly curious and is always up to some mischief. However, their intelligence and magnetic personalities almost always get them out of trouble. Monkeys enjoy a good challenge, so treat yourself to the citrusy Monkey God ($25++) whenever you overcome one this year.

The cocktail is crafted in tribute to the most famous Monkey in Chinese culture, building Michter’s Rye with Mandager Syrup, Citrus, and Aperol for a refreshing and sour finish.

Monkey God is available at Smoke & Mirrors, located at 1 St. Andrew’s Road, #06-01 National Gallery Singapore, Singapore 178957, p+ 65 9380 6313. Open Mon-Wed 6pm-12am, Thu-Sat 6pm-1am, Sun 5pm-12am.

Rooster

Kim Sisters

People born in the years 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957

Lucky Colours: Brown, Gold, Yellow

As entertaining and chatty as they are, Roosters are known to be devoted and frank. Whether at a party or gathering, Roosters liven up the atmosphere and enjoy being in the spotlight, much like the inspiration behind Irish coffee cocktail KIM SISTERS ($26++).

From the dedication of the first South Korean female singing group in the USA, the cocktail is concocted with a mix of Maker’s Mark 46 Bourbon Whiskey and Mr Black Coffee Liqueur, stirred with chocolate, brewed coffee, hazelnut and cream, topped with a pink dalgona.

Kim Sisters is available at Republic Bar, located at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039799, p.+65 6434 5289. Open Mon-Thu 12pm -12am, Fri -Sat 12pm -1am, Sun 12pm-10pm.

Dog

People born in the years 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958

Lucky Colours: Green, Purple, Red

People born under the zodiac sign of the Dog have dependable and trustworthy personalities. They are cautious and sensible but are also the kind of person to love fiercely and sincerely.

Dogs are forecasted to have a rich social life this year, so pace the drinking or go dry with Gojo-A-Go-Go ($14++). This rich 0 ABV option sees Zero Proof Rum stirred with Espresso and blended with Egg Whites, Miso Caramel, and Mushroom Bitters for a savoury coffee cocktail that will keep you sober.

Gojo-A-Go-Go is available at Neon Pigeon, located at 36 Carpenter St, #01-01, Singapore 059915, p. +65 3129 7551. Open daily 5.30pm -12am.

Pig

Mango Colada.

People born in the years 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959

Lucky Colours: Brown, Grey, Yellow

With their round, chubby face, Pigs signify wealth and happiness. Many Chinese money banks are shaped like pigs (piggybank) because it is believed to attract financial luck. Pigs are compassionate and generous, with a strong sense of responsibility to finish what they started.

This diligence will pay off this year, as it is forecasted to be a professionally-rewarding year for Pigs. Work hard but don’t stress yourself out. Chill with a Mango Colada ($24++) built on a base of two rums – Havana Club 7yo and Chalong Bay Thai Sweet Basil. Together with the housemade mango and coconut water, this slushy boozy drink has the vibes of the beach and sports your lucky colour.

Mango Colada is available at Sugar Hall, located at 19 Cecil St, Level 2, Singapore 049704, p. +65 9732 5607. Open Mon- Thu 6pm -12am, Fri- Sat 6pm -2am. Closed Sun.

