COE bidding results (March 2022): Drastic increases in premiums across all categories, Cat E at record high

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for March 2022, Cat A closed at $68,501, Cat B at $94,889, Cat C at $48,889, Cat D at $11,400 and Cat E at $98,890.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 962 bids and saw a $5,501 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $68,501.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 860 bids and increased by $1,299. It closed at $94,889.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 199 bids and increased by $2,388. It closed at $48,889.

Cat D (Motorcycles) had 602 bids in total and saw an increase of $811. It closed today at $11,400.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 318 bids and saw an increase of $5,788. It closed at $98,890.

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for March 2022

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $68,501 $60,761

+ $5,501 $59,179 (Mar) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $94,889 $86,102 + $1,299 $83,464 (Mar) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $48,889 $44,001 + $2,388 $44,118 (Mar) D – Motorcycle $11,400 $10,010 + $811 $9,882 (Mar) E – Open $98,890 $87,000 + $5,788 -

This article was first published in Motorist.