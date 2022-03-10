COE bidding results (March 2022): Drastic increases in premiums across all categories, Cat E at record high

Motorist
The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $53,709, up from $52,709 two weeks ago.
PHOTO: The Straits Times

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for March 2022, Cat A closed at $68,501, Cat B at $94,889, Cat C at $48,889, Cat D at $11,400 and Cat E at $98,890.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 962 bids and saw a $5,501 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $68,501.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 860 bids and increased by $1,299. It closed at $94,889.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 199 bids and increased by $2,388. It closed at $48,889.

Cat D (Motorcycles) had 602 bids in total and saw an increase of $811. It closed today at $11,400.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 318 bids and saw an increase of $5,788. It closed at $98,890.

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for March 2022

Category
Current COE
Previous COE
Difference
PQP
A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
$68,501
$60,761

 
+ $5,501
 $59,179 (Mar)
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
$94,889
$86,102
 
+ $1,299
 $83,464 (Mar)
C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
$48,889
$44,001
+ $2,388
 $44,118 (Mar)
D – Motorcycle
$11,400
$10,010
+ $811
 $9,882 (Mar)
E – Open
$98,890
$87,000
+ $5,788
 -

This article was first published in Motorist. 

#COE #vehicles