COE bidding results (March 2022): Drastic increases in premiums across all categories, Cat E at record high

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for March 2022, Cat A closed at $68,501, Cat B at $94,889, Cat C at $48,889, Cat D at $11,400 and Cat E at $98,890.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 962 bids and saw a $5,501 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $68,501.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 860 bids and increased by $1,299. It closed at $94,889.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 199 bids and increased by $2,388. It closed at $48,889.
Cat D (Motorcycles) had 602 bids in total and saw an increase of $811. It closed today at $11,400.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 318 bids and saw an increase of $5,788. It closed at $98,890.
Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for March 2022
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|
$68,501
|
$60,761
|
+ $5,501
|$59,179 (Mar)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|
$94,889
|
$86,102
|
+ $1,299
|$83,464 (Mar)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|
$48,889
|
$44,001
|
+ $2,388
|$44,118 (Mar)
|D – Motorcycle
|
$11,400
|
$10,010
|
+ $811
|$9,882 (Mar)
|E – Open
|
$98,890
|
$87,000
|
+ $5,788
|-
This article was first published in Motorist.