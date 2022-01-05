Here are the Open Bidding Dates for 2022. Just in case you didn't know, COE bidding happens every twice a month, on alternate Wednesdays.

The COE bidding exercise always starts on Monday at 12pm, on the week that the exercise is due.

For example, if the results of the first bidding exercise for January 2022 is announced on the 5th, the bidding exercise will begin on Jan 3, 2022 (Monday), 12pm.

The only exceptions are the two bidding exercises in May 2022.

Monday, May 2, 2022, is a public holiday, in lieu of Labour Day which falls on Sunday, May, 2022. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, is a public holiday - Hari Raya Puasa. The first bidding exercise of May will commence on Wednesday, May 4, 12pm and ends on Friday, May 6, 4pm.

Monday, May 16, 2022, is a public holiday, in lieu of Vesak Day which falls on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The second bidding of May will commence on Tuesday, May 17, 12pm and ends on Thursday, May 19, 4pm.

Here are the COE Open Bidding Dates for 2022 (taken from LTA/OneMotoring):

Month End Date & Time January 2022 (1) Jan 5, 2022 (Wed), 4pm January 2022 (2) Jan 19, 2022 (Wed), 4pm February 2022 (1) Feb 9, 2022 (Wed), 4pm February 2022 (2) Feb 23, 2022 (Wed), 4pm March 2022 (1) March 9, 2022 (Wed), 4pm March 2022 (2) March 23, 2022 (Wed), 4pm April 2022 (1) April 6, 2022 (Wed), 4pm April 2022 (2) April 20, 2022 (Wed), 4pm May 2022 (1) May 6, 2022 (Fri), 4pm* May 2022 (2) 19 May 2022 (Thu), 4pm** June 2022 (1) June 8, 2022 (Wed), 4pm June 2022 (2) June 22, 2022 (Wed), 4pm July 2022 (1) July 6, 2022 (Wed), 4pm July 2022 (2) July 20, 2022 (Wed), 4pm August 2022 (1) Aug 3, 2022 (Wed), 4pm August 2022 (2) Aug 17, 2022 (Wed), 4pm September 2022 (1) Sept 7, 2022 (Wed), 4pm September 2022 (2) Sept 21, 2022 (Wed), 4pm October 2022 (1) Oct 5, 2022 (Wed), 4pm October 2022 (2) Oct 19, 2022 (Wed), 4pm November 2022 (1) Nov 9, 2022 (Wed), 4pm November 2022 (2) Nov 23, 2022 (Wed), 4pm December 2022 (1) Dec 7, 2022 (Wed), 4pm December 2022 (2) Dec 21, 2022 (Wed), 4pm

