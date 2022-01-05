Here are the Open Bidding Dates for 2022. Just in case you didn't know, COE bidding happens every twice a month, on alternate Wednesdays.
The COE bidding exercise always starts on Monday at 12pm, on the week that the exercise is due.
For example, if the results of the first bidding exercise for January 2022 is announced on the 5th, the bidding exercise will begin on Jan 3, 2022 (Monday), 12pm.
The only exceptions are the two bidding exercises in May 2022.
Monday, May 2, 2022, is a public holiday, in lieu of Labour Day which falls on Sunday, May, 2022. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, is a public holiday - Hari Raya Puasa. The first bidding exercise of May will commence on Wednesday, May 4, 12pm and ends on Friday, May 6, 4pm.
Monday, May 16, 2022, is a public holiday, in lieu of Vesak Day which falls on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The second bidding of May will commence on Tuesday, May 17, 12pm and ends on Thursday, May 19, 4pm.
Here are the COE Open Bidding Dates for 2022 (taken from LTA/OneMotoring):
