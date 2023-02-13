Here are the Open Bidding Dates for 2023. Just in case you didn't know, COE bidding happens every twice a month, on alternate Wednesdays.

The COE bidding exercise always starts on Monday at 12pm, on the week that the exercise is due.

For example, if the results of the first bidding exercise for January 2023 is announced on the 4th, the bidding exercise will begin on Jan 2, 2023 (Monday), 12pm.

The only exceptions are the three bidding exercises in May 2022.

Monday, Jan 2, 2023, is a is a public holiday, in lieu of New Year’s Day which falls on Sunday, Jan 1, 2023. Monday, May 1, 2023, is a public holiday — Labour Day. Wednesday, Aug 9, 2023 is a public holiday — National Day.

Here are the COE Open Bidding Dates for 2023 (taken from LTA/OneMotoring):

Month End Date & Time January 2023 (1) 5 Jan 2023 (Thu), 4pm* January 2023 (2) 18 Jan 2023 (Wed), 4pm February 2023 (1) 8 Feb 2023 (Wed), 4pm February 2023 (2) 22 Feb 2023 (Wed), 4pm March 2023 (1) 8 Mar 2023 (Wed), 4pm March 2023 (2) 22 Mar 2023 (Wed), 4pm April 2023 (1) 5 Apr 2023 (Wed), 4pm April 2023 (2) 19 Apr 2023 (Wed), 4pm May 2023 (1) 4 May 2023 (Thu), 4pm** May 2023 (2) 17 May 2023 (Wed), 4pm June 2023 (1) 7 Jun 2023 (Wed), 4pm June 2023 (2) 21 Jun 2023 (Wed), 4pm July 2023 (1) 5 Jul 2023 (Wed), 4pm July 2023 (2) 19 Jul 2023 (Wed), 4pm August 2023 (1) 10 Aug 2023 (Thu), 4pm*** August 2023 (2) 23 Aug 2023 (Wed), 4pm September 2023 (1) 6 Sep 2023 (Wed), 4pm September 2023 (2) 20 Sep 2023 (Wed), 4pm October 2023 (1) 4 Oct 2023 (Wed), 4pm October 2023 (2) 18 Oct 2023 (Wed), 4pm November 2023 (1) 8 Nov 2023 (Wed), 4pm November 2023 (2) 22 Nov 2023 (Wed), 4pm December 2023 (1) 6 Dec 2023 (Wed), 4pm December 2023 (2) 20 Dec 2023 (Wed), 4pm

* Monday is a public holiday, in lieu of New Year's Day which falls on Sunday, Jan 1, 2023

** Monday is a public holiday — Labour Day, May 1, 2023

*** Wednesday is a public holiday — National Day, Aug 9, 2023

