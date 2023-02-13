Here are the Open Bidding Dates for 2023. Just in case you didn't know, COE bidding happens every twice a month, on alternate Wednesdays.
The COE bidding exercise always starts on Monday at 12pm, on the week that the exercise is due.
For example, if the results of the first bidding exercise for January 2023 is announced on the 4th, the bidding exercise will begin on Jan 2, 2023 (Monday), 12pm.
The only exceptions are the three bidding exercises in May 2022.
Monday, Jan 2, 2023, is a is a public holiday, in lieu of New Year’s Day which falls on Sunday, Jan 1, 2023. Monday, May 1, 2023, is a public holiday — Labour Day. Wednesday, Aug 9, 2023 is a public holiday — National Day.
Here are the COE Open Bidding Dates for 2023 (taken from LTA/OneMotoring):
* Monday is a public holiday, in lieu of New Year's Day which falls on Sunday, Jan 1, 2023
** Monday is a public holiday — Labour Day, May 1, 2023
*** Wednesday is a public holiday — National Day, Aug 9, 2023
